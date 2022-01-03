🌱 Sunset Park Redistricting Woes + Menchaca's Next Move + Schools

Hey, Sunset Park! Here's everything you need to know to get this Tuesday started off right.

Here are the top stories today in Sunset Park:

The New York Independent Redistricting Commission once again released two sets of district maps on Monday, drawn down partisan lines. In both the proposed Democratic and Republican congressional maps, Nydia Velázquez would no longer represent Sunset Park. (City & State) It's the "end of an era" for the City Council's LGBT Caucus. Gay former Councilman Carlos Menchaca reflected on how, when he first ran for the council over eight years ago, he was concerned his identity would pose a problem–he was pleased to find out that it didn't. As to his next moves, Menchaca says he's "exploring some ideas with the new administration," and even considering taking on some sort of state-wide role. (Gay City News) Mayor Adams announced that public schools would remain open throughout the Omicron surge, stating in an interview that "calmness is competency," and saying that schools are a safer place for students than their home community. Sunset Park has seen an average of 245 daily cases over the past week. (NYC Patch)

Online mental health workshop with the Brooklyn Chinese American Association (3 p.m.)

Fifth Avenue Committee: "Barrio Solar offers up to $3,500 cash subsidies and reduced costs for solar panel installations to Brooklyn homeowners. Learn more: https://bit.ly/2Yzr55n." (Facebook)

The Bay Ridge Community Development Center is launching an inclusive women's support group. (Twitter)

Sunset Park District Leader Julio Peña expressed dismay over the new redistricting maps. (Twitter)

Mulchfest–where you can recycle your Christmas tree–is ongoing at 6th Ave and 44th Street in Sunset Park. (Twitter)

Stick to Your New Year’s Resolutions with HSS Exercise Classes & Workshops Starting Jan 10th! (January 10)

Behind The Scoreboard – Horses Can Guide The Blind (Details)

