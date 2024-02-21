Sunshine, milder, rain returns Thursday

High pressure sliding east of the Ohio Valley will provide another day of sunshine and a mild southerly flow, with temperatures rising into the 50s.

A disturbance in the Plains will slide east, drawing moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in increasing clouds this evening, followed by periods of rain late tonight and Thursday. Central Ohio can expect a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain.

A sharp cold front will swing through the state early on Friday, ushering in seasonably cold weather for the weekend.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. High 58

Tonight: Clouds increase, rain late. Low 45

Thursday: Periods of rain. High 52

Friday: Mix clouds and sun. High 46 (38)

Saturday: Partly sunny, brisk, colder. High 38 (28)

Sunday: Clouds increase, breezy, warmer. High 56 (28)

Monday: Sunny. High 60 (38)

Tuesday: Showers. High 65 (46)

