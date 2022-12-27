‘Sunshine on my mind’: Larsa Pippen rocks a selection of bikinis on her beach vacation

Happy holidays, indeed.

While much of the nation is still shivering from some of the coldest weather not seen in years, Larsa Pippen is staying nice and toasty.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” castmate is in vacation mode in Turks & Caicos; her location is tagged Wymara Resort & Villas, where the living is apparently easy.

In one shot, captioned “Sunshine on my mind,” the 48-year-old relaxes in a beach lounger with the water sparkling behind her.

In another, Pippen rocks a beige bikini while stepping out of her plush hotel room onto a terrace.

“Headed to the sand.”

Got it.

The trip isn’t a solo getaway. On her Stories, Pippen posted videos of a birthday party thrown in Turks for her “mini me” daughter Sophia, who turned 14 on Monday. A few of the teen’s pals seem to be along as well.

Yep, life is good. Unlike the majority of folks on the east coast, Pippen and company won’t have to contend with cold temps upon the return home.

After selling the family mansion in Fort Lauderdale she shared with ex husband Scottie Pippen and their four kids, the jewelry designer moved to her very own penthouse in the sky in Brickell in September. The luxe pad is conveniently outfitted with a pool and fabulous view, too, so fully expect to see even more envy inducing winter bathing-suit shots.