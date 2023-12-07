Some sunshine will peak through for Steelers game on Channel 11

It will be chilly Thursday but seasonal for this time of year.

Clouds will fade for some sunshine Thursday setting up great weather for the Steelers game. Temperatures make it back into the mid 40s during the day then cool off into the 30s by evening.

You can give the winter coats a break for the end of the week and the weekend as temperatures will warm well into the 50s. It will be dry Friday and Saturday. A powerful storm system will bring gusty winds and rain Sunday with quickly falling temperatures by Sunday night with rain changing to snow showers for early Monday morning.

