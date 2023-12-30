Some sunshine possible this afternoon
Clouds will return overnight tonight
Beal was out for about two weeks after sustaining a right ankle sprain during a contest against the New York Knicks.
Thanks to luxurious memory foam, sitting for long periods won't bruise your backside.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The turnover sword was busy in San Antonio.
The All-American candidate had led Illinois to a 9-2 record and a No. 11 ranking in the AP Top 25.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans says C.J. Stroud still has one more phase to pass before being eligible to return
Chris Herrington from the Daily Memphian joins Dan Devine to talk about the red hot Memphis Grizzlies, who are 4-0 since the return of Ja Morant, and the bright future the franchise still has.
NC State is the talk of the nation heading into the heart of conference play this month and the new favorite to finish atop a talented ACC.
The Eagles had an embarrassing play on a kickoff return.
The words "kick" and "defer" mean very different things in an NFL coin toss.
These stylish, cozy bottoms have earned more than 12,000 perfect ratings.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The battle between Beeper and Apple over iMessage integration looks to be coming to an end. Beeper has issued a fix that it says will be the last one, as it’s done playing ‘cat and mouse’ with Apple.
Rewards credit cards are a great way to get a return on the money you’re already spending. Here's how to find the best rewards credit card for you.
With a new SEC landscape and workable schedules next year, don't be surprised if the Rebels and Tigers make noise in the expanded playoff.
The buzziest comebacks of 2023: messy divorces, Taylor Swift's squad and more.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Snowflake is buying Samooha, a startup developing a "cross-cloud" data collaboration suite, the companies announced this morning -- adding to the list of big tech acquisitions leading up to the holiday season. With the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the month subject to customary closing conditions, Snowflake gains an established "data clean room" platform that lets businesses securely share, collaborate on and gain insights from their and their partners’ data, regardless of the underlying data stack. All 19 Samooha employees including CEO Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan and co-founder Abhishek Bhowmick will be joining Snowflake in some capacity.
Morant took over in the second half to rally the Grizzlies from a 19-point halftime deficit.