Sunshine returns this week to Bucks County. Here's the picture-perfect forecast

Nearly picture-perfect weather will persist through at least Friday in Bucks County and the Delaware Valley, even as the National Weather Service in Mount Holly issued a hazardous weather outlook for Lower Bucks County.

The notice is nothing to be too concerned with, as it warns of the possibility of minor coastal flooding on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. The weather service said the alert is simply a precaution.

"The rivers may get a little high," said Patrick O'Hara, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "But it's really nothing at all to be alarmed about."

Of note, the water level of the Delaware River at Trenton stood at 11.18 feet as of Monday morning, and is expected to lower over the next few days. The flood stage for the Delaware River at Trenton is 20 feet.

The water level for the Neshaminy Creek at Langhorne stood at 1.8 feet on Monday morning, and its flood stage is 9 feet. The water level for the Neshaminy Creek at Langhorne is expect to remain below 2 feet at least through the week.

Here's everything else you need to know about a week's worth of sun in Bucks County.

Tranquil, sunny conditions through Friday; no precipitation on horizon

The weather for Bucks County and the Delaware Valley looks nearly picturesque at least through Sunday, 11. There is a hazardous weather outlook for lower Bucks County, however.

A string of sunny days with a warming trend is perhaps just what Bucks County residents were hoping for after a long period of rain storms, snow storms and freezing daytime temperatures.

The weather service posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to alert the Delaware Valley of the sunny news:

Don't believe your eyes? Or are you just squinting, because that sunshine is so bright? We are looking at not just 3, but possibly 4 more days of sunny skies. Nights/mornings will be chilly through mid-week, with lows mainly in the 20s. #pawx #njwx #dewx #mdwx pic.twitter.com/qzYsrsnJu5 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) February 5, 2024

Photos: snow day in Bucks County: Bucks County finally gets a snow day. See the photos

Monday's high will be around 47 degrees, and temperatures dip a bit on Tuesday, reaching 42 degrees under sunny skies. Temperatures will begin to warm up after Tuesday.

Temperatures will trend above average through the rest of the week, with temperatures expected to then reach the low- to mid-50s through Friday.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 50s possibly reaching 60 degrees on Saturday.

No brine in Middletown? No street brine dropped on Middletown's streets before the snow storm. Here's why

"The high pressure will lead to sunny skies, with warming temperatures later this week," O'Hara said. "The next chance of rain on Saturday, but by then the temperatures will be mild. There is nothing we see for precipitation on Friday, but there is a very low chance — about 20% to 25% — of rain on Saturday.

"Overall, it will be pretty tranquil, with sunny days and clear nights," O'Hara added. "Winds from the north will keep temperatures down for now, but things will warm up as the week goes on, when the winds shift and come from the southeast."

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bucks County weather forecast: Sunny skies, warm temperatures ahead