Sunshine State dims for Dems amid election losses, cash woes

  • FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden supporters march down Orange Avenue on their way to Orlando City Hall in Orlando, Fla. Democrats hope to make deeper strides in changing their fortunes in a state that has become friendlier place for Republicans. The state's only Democrat in statewide office, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is contemplating a challenge to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2020 file photo, Democrats take part in a rally outside a union hall in Jacksonville, Fla., on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, as Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried speaks. Democrats hope to make deeper strides in changing their fortunes in a state that has become friendlier place for Republicans. Fried is contemplating a challenge to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. (AP Photo/Bobby Caina Calvan, File)
  • FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 file photo, Marcia English, center, leads a group of former President Donald Trump supporters in a song outside the convention center at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. Democrats hope to make deeper strides in changing their fortunes in a state that has become friendlier place for Republicans. The state's only Democrat in statewide office, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is contemplating a challenge to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fist bumps with legislators as he enters the House of Representatives prior to his State of the State address at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Democrats hope to make deeper strides in changing their fortunes in a state that has become friendlier place for Republicans. The state's only Democrat in statewide office, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is contemplating a challenge to Republican Gov. DeSantis. (AP Photo/Phil Sears, File)
1 / 4

Sunshine State dims for Dems amid election losses, cash woes

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden supporters march down Orange Avenue on their way to Orlando City Hall in Orlando, Fla. Democrats hope to make deeper strides in changing their fortunes in a state that has become friendlier place for Republicans. The state's only Democrat in statewide office, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is contemplating a challenge to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
·5 min read

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrats may delight in their brightening prospects in Arizona and Georgia, and may even harbor glimmers of hope in Texas, but their angst is growing in Florida, which has a reputation as a swing state but now favors Republicans and could be shifting further out of reach for Democrats.

As the jockeying begins to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in 2022, Democrats' disadvantage against Republicans is deeper than ever, as they try to develop a cohesive strategy and rebuild a statewide party deep in debt and disarray.

Former President Donald Trump’s brand of populism has helped power a GOP surge in Florida, where Trump defeated now-President Joe Biden by more than 3 percentage points last fall — more than doubling the lead he had against Hillary Clinton. Republicans also snatched away two congressional seats and widened their majorities in the statehouse.

Related: Businesses flock to Florida during pandemic

And that was despite $100 million spent by Michael Bloomberg to help Democrats in the state. When the spending tally is complete, the last election cycle in Florida is expected to rank as among the most expensive in state history. The lack of return in Florida could point the national party and donors to invest their efforts and largesse elsewhere.

“I don’t know anybody who’s happy with investing $100 million and not winning,” said Manny Diaz, the new chair of the Florida Democratic Party.

“I’ve heard people ask: Do we give up on Florida? They say we won the White House with Georgia and Arizona, and we didn’t need Florida,” Diaz said. “I admit that shouldn’t be where we are today.”

Steve Schale, a Democratic strategist, said the state party needs to show that “things are moving in a positive trajectory.”

“One of my concerns is that it’s going to be a big lift to get people spending money here again,” Schale said.

Meanwhile, Florida’s Democratic Party ran up debts of up to $860,000 and had to cancel health insurance coverage for party employees late last year — prompting the national party and other states' party organizations to provide some assistance.

It’s clear Democrats are losing ground, said Michael Binder, the director of the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Laboratory. Democrats have had many more high-profile defeats than wins in recent years and have not won a gubernatorial race in a quarter-century.

“Yes, we have all these close races — but it’s the Republicans who are winning,” Binder said.

In 2008, Florida Democrats enjoyed a nearly 700,000 voter-registration advantage over Republicans, providing a considerable cushion when then-Sen. Barack Obama beat Republican Sen. John McCain by fewer than 205,000 votes in the state. Republicans have narrowed that registration cushion considerably in recent years.

Now, the state has only one Democrat in statewide office, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is positioning herself for a run for higher office, possibly for governor.

Key Democrats argue it would be a mistake if national donors leave Florida to fend for itself. In presidential elections, the state has a bonanza of electoral college votes — currently 29 but likely to grow to 31 because of the state’s booming population.

Diaz, the state party chairman, is trying to reverse the slide in its voter registration advantage over Republicans. As of Jan. 31, its lead had dwindled to only 110,000 voters. Meanwhile, the ranks of non-affiliated voters have swelled from 2.1 million in 2008 to more than 3.8 million today.

Over the past decade, the state has grown by nearly 2.9 million residents, many drawn by the state’s climate and relative affordability. Many appear to arrive from more conservative parts of the country, like the Midwest.

“We’re finding that these new registrants are more right of center,” said Ryan Tyson, a Republican pollster and strategist, citing the party’s data analysis. “Democrats are already at a disadvantage with money and candidates, and when you add the disadvantage of the influx of new participants, that’s a tough hill to climb.”

"I think they’re asking people to step into a buzz saw,” Tyson said of Democrats considering a statewide run.

Susie Wiles, who ran the Trump campaign in Florida in 2020, said Democrats could still win with the right candidate, a compelling message and sufficient financial backing. She warns her fellow Republicans about “resting on our laurels” and risk losing their own donors.

“I don’t subscribe to the theory that Florida has gone red. I kind of roll my eyes, honestly, because I know how hard it is to win here, frankly, for either party,” Wiles added.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Republicans launched a voter registration blitz last year that went mostly unchallenged by Democrats, prompting criticism from among their own that Florida’s Democratic Party was not fighting hard enough to win over voters.

“We need to be constantly present in minority communities, and not only show up when it’s time to vote,” said state Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Miami Democrat who is considering a run for governor and who has long criticized the state party for not doing more to boost its ranks. She pointed to a downturn in Democratic support from Hispanic voters in South Florida as decisive in the presidential race.

Taddeo insists that Democrats can still win in Florida, even if Republicans might now have an edge.

Other Democrats haven’t given up either.

“If you walk past the roulette wheel and it’s come up red nine out of the last 10 times, it doesn’t mean the next spin is going to be red,” said Don Hinkle, a Tallahassee attorney and Democratic fundraiser.

But should donors gamble on Florida’s track record?

“The reality is we don’t have a choice,” he said. “You can’t walk away from a fight — because the stakes are too high.”

Recommended Stories

  • Golden Knights kicked out of San Jose hotel on game day after it goes bankrupt

    This NHL season has gone all-in on complete and utter weirdness.

  • Meghan Markle Addresses Rumors That She Made Kate Middleton Cry: 'The Reverse Happened'

    Meghan revealed in the Oprah Winfrey interview that she and Kate had a disagreement over bridesmaid dresses

  • Suze Orman: Something's ‘radically wrong’ if you’re getting a tax refund

    Personal finance guru Suze Orman said the receipt of a tax refund indicates "something's radically wrong," since the money returned to filers could otherwise have accrued value over the period it stood in the government's possession.

  • Chris Hemsworth Showed Off His Hulk-Sized Biceps at an '80s-Themed Party

    Between that Hulk Hogan biopic and Thor 4, Hemsworth's training regime has got him looked more jacked than ever.

  • Elle Macpherson, 56, bares all in swimming pool shoot: 'Still got it after all these decades'

    The Australian supermodel is keeping up her claim to "The Body" nickname.

  • Five thorny issues in Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview that could make for uncomfortable viewing

    The Royal family will assume the brace position as it awaits a stream of damaging revelations by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Oprah Winfrey interview. The slickly produced, dramatic teasers quashed any lingering hopes that the couple might stick to more mundane and diplomatic subject matters. Instead, they will tell “their truth”, lifting the lid on life behind palace walls in a manner no member of the family has done for decades. The couple intend the interview to draw a line under their grievances and mark the end of that chapter of their lives, allowing them to finally look to the future. But in reality, the issues that they raise, the allegations they make, are expected to be explosive, with potentially serious and long-term implications for the monarchy.

  • Sharon Stone stuns in black bustier ahead of her 63rd birthday: 'Va va voom'

    The actress, who turns 63 on March 10, soaks up the sun in her sultry shoot.

  • Pepe Le Pew Removed From ‘Space Jam’ Sequel for Reason Unrelated to Recent Controversy

    Pepe Le Pew will not be appearing in the upcoming 'Space Jam' sequel, a decision made separate from a recent controversy linking the character to rape culture.

  • MacKenzie Scott, Billionaire Ex of Jeff Bezos, Marries Seattle Science Teacher

    MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos and the third wealthiest woman in the world, has remarried. The lucky man is Dan Jewett, a science teacher at a Seattle private school, who has signed on to her commitment to donate most of their joint fortune. “In a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know — and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others,” Jewett wrote in a Saturday post on Scott’s page on the Giving Pledge website. “Recognizing how much I have to learn from those unlike me has led me to a partner similarly inclined. I have seen many ways that MacKenzie has seen her efforts enhanced when she acts on the belief that those with common values but different perspectives, strengths, and experiences are essential to effecting positive change,” Jewell continued. “We are united in that understanding and in our excitement for all we have to learn from so many people working in service of others. “With that as a foundation, I join with the kindest and most thoughtful person I know in making this pledge, grateful for the exceptional privilege it will be to partner in giving away assets with the potential to do so much good when shared.” Also Read: $6 Billion Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott (Formerly Bezos) Emerges as 2020's Real Superhero Bezos gave his blessing to the happy couple. “Dan is such a great guy, and I am happy and excited for the both of them,” he said in a statement via an Amazon spokesman. Scott and Bezos were married for 25 years before divorcing in 2019. Together they have three sons and a daughter who was adopted from China. Scott, the author of several novels, already has an updated author page on Amazon.com: “She lives in Seattle with her four children and her husband, Dan.” Scott, who, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is worth $53.5 billion since divorcing Bezos, gave away almost $6 billion last year to 384 nonprofit organizations, mostly women-led charities, food banks, Black colleges and other small charities that don’t receive the benefit or attention it may need or deserve. Scott is a member of Giving Pledge, a campaign formed by Warren Buffet and Bill and Melissa Gates to encourage “the world’s wealthiest individuals and families to dedicate the majority of their wealth to giving back. Scott said her 2020 donations were meant to build off of her pledge the previous year to give away most of her wealth. “Though I’m far from completing my pledge, this year of giving began with exposure to leaders from historically marginalized groups fighting inequities, and ended with exposure to thousands of organizations working to alleviate suffering for those hardest hit by the pandemic,” Scott said. Read original story MacKenzie Scott, Billionaire Ex of Jeff Bezos, Marries Seattle Science Teacher At TheWrap

  • Mayor of Texas border city calls on governor to reconsider federal proposal to fund COVID testing for migrants

    Texas' Republican Governor Greg Abbott has rejected a proposal from the Biden administration that would reimburse local officials for offering coronavirus testing and shelter to migrants as they await their immigration hearings. Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the potential benefits of federal assistance and why he says it's time for Governor Abbott to "stop playing politics."

  • Alyssa Wray 'goes down in history' with amazing 'American Idol' audition: 'You just saw Beyoncé get born'

    "I just want to touch up my makeup," said Katy Perry as she whipped out a lipstick, "because this moment, when it goes down in history, I want to be looking my best as well."

  • Forget hiding behind the sofa, the Royal family needed a bullet-proof vest as Harry and Meghan let rip

    It was both everything we had come to expect - and not what we were expecting at all. We knew it was going to be blockbuster TV. But what we didn’t anticipate about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ Oprah interview is how unvarnished their “truth” was actually going to be. From Meghan’s revelation that she was almost driven to suicide by being in the Royal family, to the astonishing claim that Harry was questioned about the potential colour of Archie’s skin, it’s fair to say this two-hour tell-all represented a worst-case scenario for what the couple kept referring to as The Firm. Talk of Royals “hiding behind the sofa” ahead of the primetime, no-holds-barred chat appeared to underestimate quite what the couple had in store. At first, it seemed as if Meghan casually letting slip that she and Harry were secretly “married” by the Archbishop of Canterbury three days before their actual wedding day in Windsor in May 2018 would be the biggest marmalade dropper of the morning. But viewers had only just settled into the cosy tete-a-tete in someone else’s Santa Barbara back yard when the blows quickly started raining down on the Duchess of Cambridge. Dressed in a black Armani dress with a distinctive white splodge and with her hair tied back in a matronly bun, the pregnant mother-of-one, 39, unleashed on her sister-in-law as the UK entered the second hour of International Women’s Day. Contrary to reports, which first surfaced in the Daily Telegraph in November 2018, that Meghan had made Kate cry during a bridesmaids’ dress fitting, the former actress insisted it was actually the other way round. Implying a distinct lack of sisterly support from the mother-of-three, even when “everything was going on with my Dad”, Meghan insisted: “I’m not sharing that in any way to be disparaging about her,” adding: “I would hope that she would want that to be corrected.”

  • After Stimulus Victory in Senate, Reality Sinks in: Bipartisanship Is Dead

    WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden ran for the White House as an apostle of bipartisanship, but the bitter fight over the $1.9 trillion pandemic measure that squeaked through the Senate Saturday made clear that the differences between the two warring parties were too wide to be bridged by Biden’s good intentions. Not a single Republican in Congress voted for the rescue package now headed for final approval in the House and a signature from Biden, as they angrily denounced the legislation and the way in which it was assembled. Other marquee Democratic measures to protect and expand voting rights, tackle police bias and misconduct and more are also drawing scant to zero Republican backing. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The supposed honeymoon period of a new president would typically provide a moment for lawmakers to come together, particularly as the nation enters its second year of a crushing health and economic crisis. Instead, the tense showdown over the stimulus legislation showed that lawmakers were pulling apart, and poised for more ugly clashes ahead. Biden, a six-term veteran of the Senate, had trumpeted his deep Capitol Hill experience as one of his top selling points, telling voters that he was the singular man able to unite the fractious Congress and even come to terms with his old bargaining partner, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the minority leader. But congressional Democrats, highly familiar with McConnell’s tactics, held no such illusions. Now, they worry that voters would punish them more harshly in the 2022 midterm elections for failing to take advantage of their power to enact sweeping policy changes than for failing to work with Republicans and strike bipartisan deals. Congressional Democrats want far more than Republicans are willing to accept. Anticipating the Republican recalcitrance to come, Democrats are increasingly coalescing around the idea of weakening or destroying the filibuster to deny Republicans their best weapon for thwarting the Democratic agenda. Democrats believe their control of the House, Senate and White House entitles them to push for all they can get, not settle for less out of a sense of obligation to an outdated concept of bipartisanship that does not reflect the reality of today’s polarized politics. “Looking at the behavior of the Republican Party here in Washington, it’s fair to conclude that it is going to be very difficult, particularly the way leadership has positioned itself, to get meaningful cooperation from that side of the aisle on things that matter,” said Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md. But the internal Democratic disagreement that stalled passage of the stimulus bill for hours late into Friday night illustrated both the precariousness of the thinnest possible Democratic majority and the hurdles to eliminating the filibuster, a step that can happen only if moderates now deeply opposed agree to do so. It also showed that, even if the 60-vote threshold to break a filibuster were wiped away, there would be no guarantee that Democrats could push their priorities through the 50-50 Senate, since one breakaway member can bring down an entire bill. Republicans accused Democrats of abandoning any pretext of bipartisanship to advance a far-left agenda and jam through a liberal wish list disguised as a coronavirus rescue bill, stuffed with hundreds of billions of extraneous dollars as the pandemic is beginning to ebb. They noted that when they were in charge of the Senate and President Donald Trump was in office, they were able to deliver a series of costly coronavirus relief bills negotiated between the two parties. “It is really unfortunate that at a time when a president who came into office suggesting that he wanted to work with Republicans and create solutions in a bipartisan way and try to bring the country together and unify, the first the thing out of the gate is a piece of legislation that simply is done with one-party rule,” said Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Republican. At their private lunch recently, Republican senators were handed a card emblazoned with a quotation from Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff, calling the coronavirus bill the “most progressive domestic legislation in a generation,” a phrase that party strategists quickly began featuring in a video taking aim at the stimulus measure. The comment was a point of pride for liberal Democrats, but probably not the best argument to win over Republicans. “I don’t understand the approach the White House has taken. I really don’t,” said Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a leader of a group of 10 Republicans who had initially tried to strike a deal with the White House but offered about one-third of what Biden proposed. “There is a compromise to be had here.” Yet even as Biden hosted Republicans at the White House and engaged them in a series of discussions that were much more amiable than any during the Trump era, neither he nor Democratic congressional leaders made a real effort to find a middle ground, having concluded early on that Republicans were far too reluctant to spend what was needed to tackle the crisis. Democrats worried that if they did not move quickly, negotiations would drag on only to collapse and leave them with nothing to show for their efforts to get control over the pandemic and bolster the economic recovery. They wanted to go big and not wait. “We are not — we are not — going to be timid in the face of big challenges,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the majority leader. “We are not going to delay when urgent action is called for.” While McConnell lost legislatively, he did manage to hold Republicans together when there was an appetite among some to cut a deal. He learned in 2009, when President Barack Obama took office at the start of the Great Recession, that by keeping his Republican forces united against Democrats, he could undermine a popular new Democratic president and paint any legislative victories as tainted by partisanship, scoring political points before the next election. The same playbook seems to be open for 2021. As they maneuvered the relief measure through Congress using special budget procedures that protected it from a filibuster, Democrats were also resurrecting several major policy proposals from the last session that went nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate. Foremost among them was a sweeping voting rights measure intended to offset efforts by Republicans in states across the country to impose new voting requirements and a policing bill that seeks to ban tactics blamed in unnecessary deaths. House Republicans opposed both en masse and the outlook for winning the minimum 10 required Republican votes in the Senate is bleak. In the coming weeks, House Democrats plan to pass more uncompromising bills, including measures to strengthen gun safety and protect union rights — two pursuits abhorred by Republicans. Democrats fully recognize the measures will run into a Republican stone wall, but that is the point. In getting Republicans on the record against what Democrats see as broadly popular measures, they are hoping to drive home the idea that, despite their party’s control of Congress and the White House, they cannot move forward on the major issues of the moment with the filibuster in place. They want voters to respond. “We can’t magically make the Republicans be for what the people are for,” said Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, the No. 2 Democrat. “The people are overwhelmingly for the agenda we are passing, and democracy works, so if the people want these bills to pass, they will either demand that we do away with the filibuster or demand that some Republican senators who refuse to do what the people want leave office.” Frustrated at their inability to halt the pandemic measure, Republicans lashed out at Democrats and the president. “They are doing it because they can,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the top Republican on the Budget Committee, who said Biden’s pledges on fostering unity now rang hollow. “This is an opportunity to spend money on things not related to COVID because they have the power do so.” Democrats would agree — they are using their substantial leverage to reach far beyond what Republicans can support, and say they are justified in doing so. “Let’s face it,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “We need to get this done. It would be so much better if we could in a bipartisan way, but we need to get it done.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Tim Elliott blasts Jordan Espinosa amid dominant beatdown at UFC 259: 'Little woman beater'

    As they were grappling on the floor near the end of the second round, a bizarre conversation ensued between them which may explain why Elliott wanted the fight.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's jaw-dropping interview: Royal racism, suicidal thoughts and a gender reveal

    Oprah was nearly left speechless in the wide-ranging, deeply personal interview.

  • LeBron James on NBA holding All-Star Game during COVID-19: We could’ve looked at it differently

    "I can only control what I can control."

  • Authorities to seek charges after violent Boulder party

    Authorities promised Sunday to pursue criminal charges after a massive party near the University of Colorado in Boulder devolved into a violent confrontation with police that left three officers injured. At least one car was damaged when the mob flipped it over, and police brought in a SWAT team and used tear gas to break up the crowd that numbered 500 to 800 people at its peak, said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. At one point Herold said a “tactical decision” was made to withdraw some officers when a group of about 100 people started to rush them.

  • Marathon fight to pass U.S. pandemic relief tests Democrats' majority

    The battle to pass a COVID-19 relief bill demonstrated how hard things will be for U.S. President Joe Biden's Democrats in Congress, facing opposition from right and left as they try to score big wins with small majorities. A smiling Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sang the praises of Democratic unity on Saturday after his chamber approved the $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan, one of the largest economic stimulus packages ever. But a day earlier, the Senate was paralyzed for hours when just one Democrat bucked a proposal from his own party affecting unemployment benefits.

  • Bethenny Frankel says she has no sympathy for Meghan Markle: 'Cry me a river'

    The former "Real Housewives of New York City" star is taking aim at Meghan Markle ahead of her Oprah Winfrey interview — but says she gives "Harry a break."

  • Mumford & Sons member Winston Marshall faces backlash after praising controversial conservative writer's book

    "Finally had the time to read your important book," the banjo player wrote in his since-deleted tweet. "You’re a brave man.”