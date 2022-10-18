Sunshine State Senate debate: Marco Rubio and Val Demings square off in Florida

WASHINGTON – Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio and Democratic challenger Val Demings face off Tuesday in the only debate of their hotly contested U.S. Senate race.

Rubio, seeking a third term in the Senate, leads in the polls, but Democrats are hopeful that Demings – a three-term U.S. House member and former police chief in Orlando – has the wherewithal to pull an upset.

“Of course it’s hard, but it’s not impossible," Demings told CNN recently.

U.S. Sen. Val Demings (left) is challenging incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in the Nov. 8, 2022, general election.

Every Senate race is crucial as the parties battle for control. The chamber is currently divided 50-50, with Democrats in charge because Vice President Kamala Harris has the power to break tie votes.

How to watch

Rubio and Demings will debate for the first and last time Tuesday night at the Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth Campus.

The "Before You Vote" one-hour debate will be moderated by local television station WPBF 25 anchor Todd McDermott.

It begins at 7 p.m. ET. and will be live streamed here.

- Rachel Looker

Rubio leads Demings in latest polling

The two-term Florida Senator is leading his Democratic challenger by 6 percentage points, according to a Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy survey released earlier this month.

Rubio has maintained a consistent edge against Demings throughout the election season.

While Demings is seen as competitive as she looks to flip the Florida Senate seat blue, the former Orlando police chief is not likely to win, according to Jessica Taylor, from the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, as the Sunshine State as increasing shifted to the right over the years.

"Demings will have money to compete and she's already at a better juncture than past statewide Democrats have been — and primary turnout this week was higher than expected for Democrats," Taylor said. "But that doesn't change that Florida has become only more Republican in recent years, with a slightly redder hue despite its perpetual swing state status."

- Sarah Elbeshbishi

Social media smackdown: Demings and Rubio warm up for debate

Demings and Rubio are previewing their debate strategies on Twitter, and it sounds like it may be a hard-hitting night.

"The only thing Marco Rubio knows how to run is his mouth," Demings tweeted of the two-term U.S. senator. "He is not qualified to represent Florida."

Team Marco, the campaign's Twitter account, indicated that their candidate will cast congresswoman Demings as a liberal cipher of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

"Val Demings’ blind loyalty to Nancy Pelosi is exactly why Chuck Schumer hand-picked her to run against Marco," said the Rubio feed.

– David Jackson

Who is Marco Rubio?

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is running for his third term in the Senate. He was first elected in 2010.

Rubio serves as Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and formerly served as chairman of the Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. He also serves on the Foreign Relations and Appropriations committees.

In 2016, the Republican senator launched a presidential bid but dropped out after losing in the Florida primary.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 26: Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing May 26, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

The incumbent, who lives in West Miami, has touted his working-class Cuban heritage and often references how his father worked as a bartender and his mother as a maid.

- Rachel Looker

Who is Val Demings?

Democratic Rep. Val Demings has served in the U.S. House of Representatives for three terms in Florida’s 10th district.

The Democrat served as Orlando’s first female chief of police and has nearly three decades of experience in law enforcement.

Demings serves on the House Judiciary, Homeland Security and Intelligence Committees and was an impeachment manager in the 2020 impeachment trial of then-President Donald Trump.

U.S. Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) speaks at an election-night event at the Varsity Club at Camping World Stadium on August 23, 2022 in downtown Orlando, Florida. The former Orlando police chief won today's Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. She faces Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) in the November general election.

She started working at 14 years old and was the first from her family to graduate from college.

- Rachel Looker

Demings out raises, outspends Rubio

Demings raised more than her Republican challenger, raising $64.6 million to Rubio’s $44.1. The Democrat also outspent her opponent by nearly $25 million according to FEC filing data last reported Sept. 30.

Despite outraising and outspending the incumbent in TV ads, Rubio has slightly more cash on hand, $9.6 million compared to Deming’s $6.6 million.

- Sarah Elbeshbishi

