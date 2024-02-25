Sunshine and warmer temperatures this Sunday

Today: Mostly sunny, high 51

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 36

Monday: Warm & sunny, high 61 (49)

Tuesday: Scattered rain, high 65 (56)

Wednesday: Showers & T-storms, high 64 (25)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 42 (28)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Southerly winds will bring in the warm air and temperatures will make their way to the low 50s across the area. Any snow that didn’t melt yesterday will have a much better chance of melting today.

Overnight tonight skies will be partly to mostly clear. Low temps will be above normal for this time of year only dropping to the mid 30s. Wind speeds will also calm down again. Overall expect a quiet night across central Ohio.

The upward temperatures will continue into the upcoming week. 60s will return as early as Monday. We are keeping our eye on our next weather maker. Rain showers will make a return by Tuesday with the chance for thunderstorms mainly Tuesday night and Wednesday. Currently the threat for severe weather is low, but we will continue to monitor this coast to coast storm as it approaches the area.

On the back end of the system, temps will fall to the 40s with an isolated snow flurry chance. We’ll warm back up to the 60s by the weekend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.