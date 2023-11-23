Sunshine and warmer temps today
Arctic air moving in overnight
Plus-size advocates speak to the inaccessibility of plane travel and how they're working to change it.
Tesla Cybertruck claims 2,500-lb payload capacity, 11,000-lb tow rating. Among EV pickups, Cybertruck spec sheet only lags the Ram 1500 REV.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Commanders vs. Cowboys game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game this Thanksgiving.
Score brand-new deals on the biggest brands (Apple! Dyson! Lego!) at Walmart's Black Friday sale.
Amazon has a hefty price cut on the Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro / Air. The Black Friday sale drops the accessory’s price to $200. That’s the lowest we’ve seen on the accessory that transforms the tablet into a pseudo-laptop.
Score huge savings now on top brands like Cuisinart, Levi's, Sharper Image and other faves ahead of Black Friday.
Bryce went from Sierra Canyon to Campbell Hall to Notre Dame to Sierra Canyon.
There was movement in the top five of the College Football Playoff rankings for a second straight week.
Here's a list of the best air fryers you can buy, plus tips and tricks on how to use one, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde preview the biggest game of the college football season to date, Ohio State vs. Michigan in Ann Arbor.
With companies already positioned for a slowing economy, earnings will still grow in 2024 and send the S&P 500 to a record high, according to the team at Bank of America.
China — the biggest internet market globally with more than 1 billion users — is no stranger to online censorship. Earlier this month, client software Clash for Windows, a popular proxy tool that helps users bypass firewalls and circumvent China's censorship system, suddenly stopped appearing on GitHub: The repository had been the main route for users to download it and the developer to update it. After deleting the repository, the developer of Clash for Windows, who goes by the pseudonym @Fndroid, posted on X that they would stop updating the tool, with no further detail.
You're going to give a lot of different people a lot of different gifts for a lot of different occasions throughout your life, so we pulled together a guide of do's, don't's and rules you should follow when it comes to the art of giving gifts. The post 7 things you should know about gift-giving for every occasion appeared first on In The Know.
European Union antitrust regulators have carried out another series of raids on two online food delivery companies headquartered inside the bloc. The Commission hasn't named the companies involved but the move follows unannounced EU inspections back in July 2022 -- which were reported to have taken place at the offices of Spain's Glovo and German's Delivery Hero. The latest inspections are a continuation of that 2022 investigation, per the Commission, which said the scope of the probe has widened.
A walk down memory lane to 2021 reminds us Staley was conscientious and sympathetic as a young head coach. Now that his struggles with the Chargers and their defense have piled up, it's a different tune.
If you're a subscriber to Max Q, you know exactly what I'm referring to -- STARSHIP. SpaceX flew Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, for the second time today -- and even though both the Super Heavy booster and the Starship upper stage had to be blown up in mid-air, it was still a huge success for the company best known for taking a rapidly iterative approach to hardware development.
Experts share the beauty deals they're hunting right now — with faves from Sunday Riley, Skinceuticals, Tatcha, First Aid Beauty, MAC...
Here's why fans might (and might not) anticipate seeing Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Mike Trout and others in different uniforms come 2024.
Here’s everything you need to know about the situation to hold your own at Thanksgiving on Thursday.