This Sunshine Week, we as attorneys recognize FOIA as a powerful tool for good

When the LSJ contacted me to write a viewpoint on how we use the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) as lawyers, I thought to myself, “God, not one more obligation that I have to do for free...” I have to confess that reaction. My second thought was the phrase attributed to Federal Judge Damon Keith: “Democracy dies in darkness.”

Mike Nichols

This was the mantra of Bob Woodward, when he and Carl Bernstein doggedly pursued lies and cover-ups by the Nixon administration that forced a sitting U.S. president from office 50 years ago.

FOIA is powerful. It is a tool that keeps government and its officials accountable to those who are governed. Michigan has some unique exceptions to FOIA statutes that make no sense and have no rhyme or reason — for example: the Legislature is not subject to FOIA, courts are not subject to FOIA, etc.

And yet FOIA is still a powerful tool — I can think of several situations where it was used by lawyers to uncover scandalous conduct in government.

One example is from about 10 years ago when attorney Michael Komorn unearthed emails that revealed that the Michigan State Police forensic lab officials were cooperating with prosecutors to charge medical marijuana patients with the most serious charges that they possibly could.

Another is when lawyers at our firm composed emails to unearth discussions about the breath alcohol test devices used to analyze the samples of breath from drivers suspected of Operating While Intoxicated by alcohol. We worked with another law firm, the Rockind Law Firm in Birmingham to pursue and ultimately uncover what can only be described as a cover-up that lead to a scandal that ultimately took every single one of the 208 breath test devices out of service in the state of Michigan.

This past week, I settled a lawsuit over a FOIA dispute with the City of East Lansing, in which I was represented by attorney Josh Blanchard of Greenville. I am not a person who likes to sue, and I do not consider myself a gadfly. However, I am part of a group of lawyers who have an informal agreement that, if we think a public body is unreasonably denying information that it should at least try to make available for the public, we try to represent each other in litigation against that public body to make it right.

The original FOIA request was made by me when I represented a police officer for the East Lansing Police Department, who I believed was dragged through the mud and unfairly painted with the same broad brush as Derek Chauvin. What I was looking for, and will be looking for when we receive the data (almost two years later), is part of my strategy for moving forward with the case.

Many people believe that law enforcement agencies should have to reveal every single complaint made against an officer. I do not necessarily agree with that concept because I know that, as an attorney who has faced my fair share of baseless complaints, people who do not like to get arrested will make a formal complaint (either directly or through a loved one) against law enforcement.

In this instance, I think a balancing test that is subject to judicial review is the appropriate standard. However, anytime a department finds an officer should be disciplined, the result of that discipline should be available to the public.

We get the government that we deserve. Stay vigilant, promote and use FOIA effectively and let us not let democracy die in darkness.

Mike Nichols is a co-founder and partner at The Nichols Law Firm, PLLC, based in East Lansing. He is a nationally-recognized trial attorney and has devoted his career to representing and exonerating clients all over Michigan.

