Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.'s (NYSE:SHO) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 7.1% over the last week. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Sunstone Hotel Investors' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sunstone Hotel Investors is:

10% = US$212m ÷ US$2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Sunstone Hotel Investors' Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

At first glance, Sunstone Hotel Investors seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 6.9%. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that Sunstone Hotel Investors' net income shrunk at a rate of 28% over the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

However, when we compared Sunstone Hotel Investors' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 12% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Sunstone Hotel Investors fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Sunstone Hotel Investors Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Sunstone Hotel Investors' low LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 9.8% (or a retention ratio of 90%) over the last three years should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings to fuel its growth but the company's earnings have actually shrunk. The low payout should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings and consequently, should see some growth. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Moreover, Sunstone Hotel Investors has been paying dividends for nine years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer consistent dividends even though earnings have been shrinking. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 96% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 3.1%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Sunstone Hotel Investors has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. With that said, we studied current analyst estimates and discovered that analysts expect the company's earnings growth to improve slightly. This could offer some relief to the company's existing shareholders. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

