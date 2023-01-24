Suntory CEO expects next BOJ governor to show clear policy roadmap

FILE PHOTO: Niinami, President and CEO of Suntory Holdings, addresses the session 'Japan's Future Economy' during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos
·2 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The head of Suntory Holdings Ltd, Takeshi Niinami, said on Tuesday he expected the next governor of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to show a clear policy roadmap, including criteria for ending its practice of controlling both long- and short-term interest rates.

Niinami, an influential leader who is expected to become the next chairman of business lobby Keizai Doyukai in April, also said he wanted to keep lifting wages for Suntory employees while the cost of living kept rising - not just to support their living standards but also to activate economic growth led by the private sector.

With the end of the term of current BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda coming up in April, Japanese business managers and investors are focused on the course of monetary policy to be adopted by his successor.

The BOJ stuck to its ultra-easy policy at a two-day policy meeting that ended on Jan. 16, defying investors who had bet on it ceasing to defend a cap on the 10-year government bond yield. The cap is part of a policy called yield curve control (YCC).

But Niinami said expectations were growing that the BOJ would sooner or later end its expansionist experiment.

"The ultra-easy policy can't be kept forever, given current (economic) conditions. The market knows that," Niinami told Reuters in an interview.

"The timing of when to end the YCC and to enter the next phase, and guidelines of when we can expect the (policy) exit ... we need to see a clear roadmap like that, one that is easy to understand."

Niinami also said economic growth led by the private sector would be needed to help prevent Japan's financial health worsening further.

To help employees cope with rising prices, Suntory planned to raise wages by about 6% in the fiscal year beginning on April 1, he said. The company hoped to continue raising wages as long while inflation persisted, he added.

"This is our corporate responsibility. We need to manage the company that is able to hike wage and to motivate employees," said Niinami, also a former chairman of convenience store operator Lawson Inc.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura and Miho Uranaka; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • Financial pundits got it all wrong in 2022. So what could 2023 bring? | Rational Investor

    After 2022, investors are hoping for a return to normal market returns. With the current economic and geopolitical realities, is that possible?

  • U.S. wants to see quicker progress on World Bank reforms- Yellen

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said the United States wanted to see quicker progress on the World Bank's plans for expanding its lending capacity to address climate change and other global crises. The World Bank's "evolution roadmap", reported by Reuters earlier this month, calls for the bank to negotiate with shareholders ahead of April meetings on proposals that include a capital increase and new lending tools. It calls for World Bank management to develop specific proposals to change its mission, operating model and financial capacity that could be approved by the joint World Bank and International Monetary Fund Development Committee in October.

  • Erdogan announces Turkish elections to be held on May 14

    Turkey’s president has announced May 14 as the date for the country's next parliamentary and presidential elections. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who plans to seek reelection, made the announcement during a Saturday youth conference in northwestern Bursa province. “I thank God that we are destined to share our path with you, our valued youth, who will vote for the first time in the elections that will be held on May 14,” said Erdogan, who had hinted at the date last week.

  • Allegheny County manager leaving for private sector

    The man who has served as Allegheny County's manager for more than a decade is stepping down.

  • Wisconsin women mark 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

    STORY: Events centering the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that granted a constitutional right to abortion were held across the country Sunday.Abortions were legal in Wisconsin until the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, when the state reverted back to an 1849 law that criminalizes the procedure."I think it's just absolutely absurd that we live in a state where the abortion legislation has us looking back at 1849," said Wisconsin voter and abortion-rights advocate Madeline Glawy. "It's completely ridiculous, abortion is health care."In less than a month Wisconsin voters will head to the polls for the primary election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and the state will elect a new Supreme Court Justice in April.Right now, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has a 4-3 conservative majority, but if a pro-choice candidate wins this seat, the state's abortion ban could be overturned.

  • Burkina Faso Tells French Troops to Leave

    The West African nation’s decision is the latest blow to Europe’s presence in the troubled Sahel region, where Russia is gaining influence.

  • Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Allgäuer Brauhaus (MUN:ALB)

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Berkshire Hathaway, Chubb, The Progressive, The Travelers Companies and Everest Re Group

    Berkshire Hathaway, Chubb, The Progressive, The Travelers Companies and Everest Re Group are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Guinea country profile

    Provides an overview of Guinea, including key events and facts about this west African country.

  • Saints use picks from Sean Payton trade in new 7-round NFL mock draft

    The Saints used picks from a potential Broncos-Sean Payton trade in our new 7-round NFL mock draft, adding running back Jahmyr Gibbs and safety JL Skinner:

  • Shoppers with Thinning Hair Noticed a ‘Drastic Improvement’ In Thickness After Using This Growth Oil

    It works “shockingly well.”

  • Chubb (CB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Chubb (CB) closed at $223.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day.

  • Amazon launches freight service Air in India

    Amazon has launched Amazon Air, its dedicated air cargo fleet, in India as the e-commerce giant bulks up its logistics infrastructure in the key overseas market where it has deployed more than $6.5 billion. The retailer has partnered with the Bengaluru-based cargo airline Quikjet to launch its maiden air freight service in the country, which it said will enable the firm to speed up its delivery. Amazon, which is utilizing the Boeing 737-800 for the service, said it will initially use Amazon Air to deliver goods in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

  • Proposed Brazil-Argentina common currency is met with doubts

    A proposal floated by the leaders of Brazil and Argentina to launch a common currency is being met with deep skepticism by analysts, who say neither country is positioned to tackle such a complicated undertaking or instill confidence in the idea with global markets. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva told reporters Monday, though, that a common currency would reduce a harmful dependence on the U.S. dollar. “I think this will happen with time, and it is necessary because there are countries that sometimes have difficulty acquiring dollars,” Lula said in Buenos Aires after meeting his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernández.

  • Dow Jones Rises As Dollar Fades; Economic Data, Earnings Reports Due; AMD Surges On Upgrade

    The Dow Jones rose Monday ahead of a busy week of key economic data and earnings reports, with Tesla earnings due out Wednesday.

  • Brazil and Argentina are gearing up to launch a joint currency that could become South America's euro

    The two countries' leaders said Sunday that they were developing a common currency, which could boost trade by getting rid of conversion costs.

  • Investing in South Korean stocks to get easier for foreigners in 2023 - regulator

    South Korea plans to scrap a number of regulations in the local stock market within this year to make investment easier for foreign investors, its financial regulator said on Tuesday, in an effort to bring in more money into the market. The Financial Services Commission said in a statement there was a huge discrepancy between the regulations currently in place and the global standards and that "(it) will boldly improve regulations that have hindered global investors from investing in our market."

  • Leonard, George lead Clippers past Mavericks, 112-98

    Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Paul George had 21 and Norman Powell added 19 off the bench to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 112-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. After Dallas led 54-49 at halftime, the Clippers outscored the Mavericks 63-44 in the second half. The score was tied at 79 going into the fourth quarter, when Los Angeles scored the first six points and pulled away to build its largest lead at 110-95 with two minutes to play.

  • Why Is Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Is Kicking Off Marvel’s Phase Five? Kevin Feige Weighs In

    Marvel boss shared where Paul Rudd's superhero character fits into the scope of things beyond Quantumania.