Sununu calls Ramaswamy a 'conspiracy theory nut' and 'surrogate for Trump,' explains why Haley has momentum

WASHINGTON - New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who has endorsed former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, said she has the momentum in the presidential primary race in an interview Friday as the Granite State primary approaches.

Sununu’s endorsement comes as he hopes to boost Haley’s ability to chip away at former President Donald Trump’s lead in the 2024 race.

Sununu had some harsh words for Haley rival Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur. He said there were only real four candidates in the race - counting out Ramaswamy - and called him a “conspiracy theory nut.”

“Nobody cares about Vivek Ramaswamy,” Sununu said. “He’s – he’s a surrogate for Trump, right? That's all that’s happening there.”

When asked about former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s criticism that Haley is not directly taking Trump on more, Sununu said on “CNN This Morning” that he endorsed Haley strongly because of her decision to focus on her resume and what she brings to the table with voters.

“When you look at that, it's far and away the most qualified individual, the best option to be president of the United States,” Sununu said.

He added that she does take on Trump in her town halls.

“She talks about the Trump issue, the chaos that follows him, the problems that he has and the -- how he affects the Republican ballot. You want to win governorships and congressional seats, you can't have Donald Trump on top of the ticket.”

Asked why he didn’t endorse Christie, Sununu said, “Oh, Chris is a great guy and a – and a friend. As is Ron. Great governor. Great friend. You know, at the end of the day, you know, New Hampshire can't be a launching pad to kind of nothing.”

“I think Chris has put a lot of effort in New Hampshire and I -- I respect that. Not as much in Iowa and South Carolina. What Nikki Haley is doing is making a case in every single state, everywhere she goes,” he said.

“So, the fact that you have kind of those – those four candidates there being Trump, DeSantis, Chris and – and – and Nikki, Nikki’s really surging. She’s the one that has the momentum,” he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sununu calls Ramaswamy a 'conspiracy theory nut,' explains why Haley has momentum