Sununu mocks Trump’s approval ratings, social media conduct

Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) went after former President Trump on Saturday after Trump claimed Sununu had low approval ratings, with the governor instead pointing to their electoral records.

“One of us has never lost an election,” the four-term governor said on X, formerly Twitter. “The other currently polls at 40% in NH and apparently doesn’t know how to turn his caps lock off.”

Despite what Trump claimed in a Truth Social rant on Friday, polls show Sununu as one of the country’s more popular governors. He had a 63 percent approval rating in one August poll, compared to Trump’s 42 percent average favorability.

He followed the dig with the hashtag “#WhyAreYouSoObsessedWithMe.”

Sununu has backed former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley for the 2024 primary, pointing to rising polls as proof of her superiority over the former president. Haley is the first primary challenger to be within striking distance of Trump in any early primary state.

Trump has raised the pressure on Haley in recent weeks as her profile rose, turning attention to an increasing threat in the Granite State primary.

A pro-Trump super PAC rolled out an anti-Haley ad in New Hampshire this week, the first of its kind, with Haley’s campaign celebrating.

“Donald Trump’s false attack ad sends a loud and clear message: Nikki Haley is surging and Trump is scared,” Haley spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas said.

