Sununu sends letter to Mass. chief justice seeking answers in missing child case

Jan. 18—Gov. Chris Sununu wants answers to why a Massachusetts judge granted custody of Harmony Montgomery to her father in New Hampshire — whom he called a "horrible individual" — without a home study from child protection services.

Harmony, who would be 7, has been missing for two years and is the subject of a search now in its third week.

Sununu sent a strongly worded letter to Massachusetts Chief Justice Kimberly Budd Tuesday seeking a review of a Lawrence Probate and Family Court judge's decision to grant sole custody of Harmony to Adam Montgomery, 31, who has a lengthy and violent criminal record.

Harmony had been in foster care in Massachusetts leading up to the Feb. 22, 2019, custody decision. The family that had adopted Harmony's stepbrother has said in multiple interviews they were interested in adopting the little girl before Montgomery was granted custody.

"Harmony's father Adam Montgomery is a monstrous drug dealer with previous convictions including shooting someone in the head and a separate armed attack on two women in Massachusetts," Sununu wrote.

Budd received the letter Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.

"The Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate has opened an investigation into this tragic situation," the statement reads. "The Massachusetts Trial Court is cooperating fully with that investigation and will cooperate with other investigations as authorized by law."

Montgomery remains jailed after being arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with assault, accused of giving his daughter a black eye in 2019.

Montgomery told police in a Dec. 31 interview that Harmony was with her mother, Crystal Sorey, in Massachusetts, but otherwise he would not cooperate with police.

Sorey denied ever taking custody of the girl.

The search for Harmony continues with a reward topping $137,000 for information leading to her whereabouts.

Sununu said the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families in December 2018 requested that the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families conduct a study of the home of Montgomery and his wife, Kayla. The DCYF Interstate Compact for the Placement of Children unit needed more information before conducting the study.

While the unit here waited for additional information from Massachusetts, a family court judge in Lawrence gave sole custody to Adam Montgomery in February 2019, the letter read.

Sununu called the family "troubled, transient and originally engaged in the Massachusetts child protection system."

He wonders why the Massachusetts courts gave Montgomery custody of Harmony before the completion of the home study.

"Why would the Massachusetts court choose to place custody of Harmony with this horrible individual?" the governor wrote. "What caused such a fateful decision?"

The home study likely would have found Montgomery was unfit to care for Harmony, the governor said.

Sununu said the judge's decision prevented New Hampshire officials from monitoring Harmony's safety.

"Had the court required that an Interstate Compact home study be completed, there would have been more checks in the system to help ensure Harmony's safety when she was moved to New Hampshire such as continued oversight on the family," Sununu wrote. "More critically, had New Hampshire had this in place when responding and investigating the alleged incident of abuse in December of 2019, the result would likely have been very different for Harmony."

Maria Mossaides, director of the Mass. Office of the Child Advocate, has previously said her office was "carefully reviewing" the case.

"It is important to note that when an ICPC is not in place, there is no legal mechanism for DCF to monitor a transfer of custody to a parent in another state. We are hopeful that Harmony will be found soon," she wrote in a statement.

In Manchester, police searched the yard of 77 Gilford St., Harmony's last known location, over the course of two weekends this month. In the summer of 2019, neighbors called the police to complain about trash and the Montgomery family squatting in the house. They worried about a child who lived there.

According to a police affidavit, Adam Montgomery's uncle, Kevin Montgomery, told police he saw the girl had a black eye and was told by Adam, "I bashed her around this house." The affidavit did not specify the location.

Montgomery has a previous criminal record, including multiple charges in New Hampshire.

In 2014, Montgomery was charged with shooting a Haverhill, Mass., man in the head after he came over the border to buy drugs, according to published reports.

Montgomery pleaded guilty to larceny from a person, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building in September 2014, according to the Essex, Mass. District Attorney's Office. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail.

Kayla Montgomery, Adam's estranged wife, was arrested the day after Adam Montgomery and charged with theft for allegedly collecting food stamps for Harmony even though the girl was not living with her.

Sununu wants to be able to review the Massachusetts judge's determination and all events leading up to the decision to grant Adam Montgomery custody of Harmony.

"I am formally requesting your cooperation in reviewing the determination of your judge and all events and evidence leading up to his decision and making that review public to assist in bringing Harmony Montgomery home safely," the letter read.

Sununu said New Hampshire is undergoing an "aggressive review" of DCYF but needs to have more information from Massachusetts to determine where the system failed.

"Right now, I feel very confident DCYF has done a good job of staying on top of the case and transmitting the information," he said last week.

The governor said finding Harmony remains a top priority.

"You owe it to Harmony Montgomery, her loved ones, and the public to fully cooperate in handing over the imperative information on this case that could help provide answers and assist with our search," the governor wrote. "We hope you can agree time is of the essence and give this matter the urgency that is required."

