Sununu slams RNC chair for saying GOP should unite around Trump

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday blasted the Republican National Committee chair for her assertion that it’s time for Republicans to unite around Donald Trump following his New Hampshire primary victory.

“With all due respect to Ronna McDaniel, to say that we’re just going to call it after two states ... saying we don’t want to hear from all the other Republicans in the nation because it’s getting too close. That’s nonsense,” Sununu said on Fox Wednesday. “You got to let the voters decide, not a bunch of political elites out of D.C.”

Sununu has endorsed former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the race for president and has been her campaign-trail hype man for over a month. The New Hampshire governor worked to bring more moderate Republicans and independents in the state to Haley's side, but the effort to beat Trump came up short as Haley came in second place Tuesday night.

McDaniel, who previously said the GOP would remain neutral throughout the primary process, told Fox News after Trump's victory Tuesday: "I'm looking at the map and the path going forward, and I don't see it for Nikki Haley.”



“I think she ran a great campaign. I think there is a message from the voters which is clear: We need to unite around our eventual nominee, which is going to be Donald Trump," McDaniel added.

Trump scored back-to-back victories in Iowa and New Hampshire, making him the only non-incumbent Republican candidate in modern political history to win the first two nominating contests. Despite finishing third in Iowa and second in New Hampshire, Haley says she’s not giving up.

Sununu insisted Haley has the momentum to keep going and that the “dynamics” in the race “are always changing.”

“For these elitists to say, ‘Oh we’re just going to stop right now as Nikki is surging. We’re just going to stop and call it a day for the incumbent.’ That’s not the process,” Sununu said on Fox. “That’s not fair to the Republicans in the 48 other states that have a vote, that have a say. You guys don't pick the winner. Ronna doesn't. I sure as heck don't. The voters do.”