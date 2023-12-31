Sununu twists the knife: ‘Chris Christie’s race is at a complete dead end’

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu punctured former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s presidential aspirations earlier this month when he endorsed his GOP opponent, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, over his friend and fellow Trump detractor.

On Sunday, Sununu twisted the knife — effectively calling Christie’s campaign terminal.

“Chris Christie is a friend. But his race is at an absolute dead end,” Sununu said Sunday during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Christie has staked his campaign on his performance in New Hampshire, relentlessly campaigning across the key early voting state with an anti-Donald Trump message aimed at attracting those in the state — particularly independents — who are fed up with the former president. But Christie is still only polling third in the field, several points behind Haley and more than 30 points behind Trump, the current frontrunner in the state according to a FiveThirtyEight average.

“Chris is only talking about Trump. That's it, he's kind of a one-man show,” Sununu said Sunday. “And I know he says he wants to stay in the race to speak the truth about Trump, but that translating to votes in a primary is a very different thing and he's hit a ceiling. And right now, he probably wouldn’t even get any delegates in the state of New Hampshire.”

“The events of the last few days fully solidifies the point that Christie has been making for six months. That the truth matters and if you can't answer the easy questions, you can't fix the big problems,” a spokesperson for Christie’s campaign said in a statement to POLITICO in response to Sununu's comments Sunday.

Christie's reference to "easy questions" comes after Haley stumbled over a question during a New Hampshire town hall about the cause of the Civil War; she didn't mention slavery. The moment grabbed headlines, but Haley’s campaign was quick to clarify the remarks and some voters appeared unfazed by the slip.

Though Sununu stopped short of calling outright for Christie to drop out of the race, he predicted that Christie would “make the right decision eventually.”

“Chris Christie isn't going to make up 30 points in the next few weeks,” Sununu said. And the only person that does want Christie to stay in the race, Sununu said, is Trump.