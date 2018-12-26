Is SunVic Chemical Holdings Limited’s (SGX:A7S) CEO Pay Justified?

Xiao Sun has been the CEO of SunVic Chemical Holdings Limited (SGX:A7S) since 2013. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Xiao Sun’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that SunVic Chemical Holdings Limited has a market cap of S$11m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of CN¥960k. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth CN¥960k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under CN¥1.4b, and the median CEO compensation was CN¥2.2m.

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Xiao Sun is paid less than the average compensation paid by similar sized companies. Though positive, it’s important we delve into the performance of the actual business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at SunVic Chemical Holdings, below.

Is SunVic Chemical Holdings Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, SunVic Chemical Holdings Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 60% each year. Its revenue is down -9.7% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important.

Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has SunVic Chemical Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 89% over three years, many shareholders in SunVic Chemical Holdings Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

SunVic Chemical Holdings Limited is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size. Many would consider this to indicate that the pay is modest since the business is growing. Few would deny that the total shareholder return over the last three years could have been a lot better. So while we don’t think, Xiao Sun is paid too much, shareholders may hope that business performance translates to investment returns before pay rises are given out.

This sort of circumstance certainly justifies further research, because the investment returns might still come in the future. So you may want to check if insiders are buying SunVic Chemical Holdings shares with their own money (free access).

Of course, the past can be informative so you might be interested in considering this analytical visualization showing the company history of earnings and revenue.

