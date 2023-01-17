Sunview Group Berhad's (KLSE:SUNVIEW) P/E Is On The Mark

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider Sunview Group Berhad (KLSE:SUNVIEW) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 35.8x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for Sunview Group Berhad as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Sunview Group Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 7.2% last year. However, due to its less than impressive performance prior to this period, EPS growth is practically non-existent over the last three years overall. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 99% per year as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 9.5% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Sunview Group Berhad is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Sunview Group Berhad's P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Sunview Group Berhad maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

