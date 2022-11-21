Sunway Construction Group Berhad's (KLSE:SUNCON) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Sunway Construction Group Berhad's (KLSE:SUNCON) recent performance, when its stock has declined 4.5% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study Sunway Construction Group Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sunway Construction Group Berhad is:

17% = RM154m ÷ RM892m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.17 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Sunway Construction Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To start with, Sunway Construction Group Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 5.1%. For this reason, Sunway Construction Group Berhad's five year net income decline of 7.4% raises the question as to why the high ROE didn't translate into earnings growth. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

With the industry earnings declining at a rate of 6.4% in the same period, we deduce that both the company and the industry are shrinking at the same rate.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Sunway Construction Group Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Sunway Construction Group Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Sunway Construction Group Berhad's declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 67% (or a retention ratio of 33%). With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent.

Moreover, Sunway Construction Group Berhad has been paying dividends for seven years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer consistent dividends even though earnings have been shrinking. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 59%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 18%.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Sunway Construction Group Berhad has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

