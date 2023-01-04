Sunway Construction Group Berhad's (KLSE:SUNCON) Price Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 13x in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Sunway Construction Group Berhad's (KLSE:SUNCON) P/E ratio of 13.6x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Sunway Construction Group Berhad as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Is There Some Growth For Sunway Construction Group Berhad?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Sunway Construction Group Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 98% last year. As a result, it also grew EPS by 15% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 6.3% over the next year. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 8.7%, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we find it concerning that Sunway Construction Group Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On Sunway Construction Group Berhad's P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Sunway Construction Group Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings are unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Sunway Construction Group Berhad (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Sunway Construction Group Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

