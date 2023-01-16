Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust (KLSE:SUNREIT) investors are sitting on a loss of 7.6% if they invested three years ago

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust (KLSE:SUNREIT) shareholders, since the share price is down 16% in the last three years, falling well short of the market decline of around 6.8%.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 15% per year, over the last three years. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 6% compound annual share price fall. This suggests that the market retains some optimism around long term earnings stability, despite past EPS declines.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust the TSR over the last 3 years was -7.6%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 11% over one year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 2% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

