Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust's (KLSE:SUNREIT) Financials Are Too Obscure To Link With Current Share Price Momentum: What's In Store For the Stock?

Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust's (KLSE:SUNREIT) stock is up by 4.3% over the past month. Given that the stock prices usually follow long-term business performance, we wonder if the company's mixed financials could have any adverse effect on its current price price movement In this article, we decided to focus on Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust is:

5.3% = RM290m ÷ RM5.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.05 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust's Earnings Growth And 5.3% ROE

As you can see, Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust's ROE looks pretty weak. However, when compared to the industry average of 4.3%, we do feel there's definitely more to the company. But then again, seeing that Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust's five year net income shrunk at a rate of 24% in the past five years, makes us think again. Remember, the company's ROE is quite low to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Therefore, the decline in earnings could also be the result of this.

Next, when we compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 17% in the same period, we still found Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust's performance to be quite bleak, because the company has been shrinking its earnings faster than the industry.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is SUNREIT worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SUNREIT is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 67%, implying that it retains only 33% of its profits. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. Accordingly, this likely explains why its earnings have been shrinking.

Moreover, Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 96% over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust's future ROE will rise to 6.9% even though the the company's payout ratio is expected to rise. We presume that there could some other characteristics of the business that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust. Specifically, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a respectable rate of return. Investors may have benefitted, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

