Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shareholders have earned a 29% CAGR over the last three years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) share price is 112% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! And in the last month, the share price has gained 17%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Sunworks isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years Sunworks has grown its revenue at 37% annually. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 29% compound over three years. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. Nonetheless, we'd say Sunworks is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Sunworks stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Sunworks shares lost 4.3% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 13%. What is more upsetting is the 11% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. This sort of share price action isn't particularly encouraging, but at least the losses are slowing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Sunworks is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

