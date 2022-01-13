SUNY Alfred State College facing a lawsuit for discrimination, retaliation
SUNY Alfred State College is facing a lawsuit, filed by a former instructor. She's suing the school for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
SUNY Alfred State College is facing a lawsuit, filed by a former instructor. She's suing the school for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Palmetto State Bank officials also under scrutiny.
Palmetto State Bank terminated its Chief Executive Officer amid allegations connected to suspended S.C. attorney Richard Alexander Murdaugh Sr.
Fairfield Municipal Court regularly takes fines and costs out of bonds posted by third parties, which is unconstitutional, a federal lawsuit says.
It's the first legal action taken against the building owners since the fire, which killed 17 people — eight of whom were children — over the weekend.
As COVID-19 cases surge in the United States, businesses say they fear a California court ruling has increased the likelihood that companies will be sued for infections, even by people who are not employees or customers. The Dec. 21 ruling allowed a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed against See's Candies Inc, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, by the family of Arturo Ek of Los Angeles who died in April 2020 at 72 from COVID-19. See's employed his wife, Matilde Ek, who said she was infected by the coronavirus while working inches apart from sick coworkers, and then her husband caught it from her at home.
A lawsuit claiming racial discrimination at the Eddie Merlot's in Bloomfield Hills was filed by former chef, James Gaines, and a female server, who say it was so unbearable - they couldn't continue to work there.
The court overseeing the bankruptcy of Irving-based Boy Scouts of America is also trying to figure out what portion of the tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims filed against the organization might be poorly substantiated or invalid.Why it matters: This is the largest single sexual abuse lawsuit in history, incorporating the allegations of more than 80,000 individuals dating back decades. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeConte
Citing a national bus driver shortage and an "unconstitutional" investigation, Groveport Madison Schools sued the state over an impending fine.
A Prince George's County judge is giving the green light as part of a lawsuit against a local supermarket after the parents of a grocery store worker sued, claiming their daughter died after contracting COVID-19 on the job.
The owner of Amore' Pools remains in jail on a bail exceeding $1 million after her request for substantial reduction failed.
Mark Richards - WPA Pool / Getty ImagesPrince Andrew has failed in his last-ditch attempt to have a civil suit against him by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre dismissed.New York Judge Lewis A. Kaplan today refused to grant the royal’s motion to dismiss, meaning that Queen Elizabeth’s son now faces the prospect of a full trial later this year.Andrew’s lawyers went to court Tuesday to argue that Giuffre’s suit—in which she is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three
Carnival’s Princess Cruise Lines Ltd. pleaded guilty to violating its probation for environmental-related crimes in 2013 for the second time and agreed to pay another $1 million fine on top of a $20 million penalty two years ago, federal authorities said Tuesday.
Scottsdale police officers violated policies when arresting a woman wrongly accused of hit-and-run, a Police Department investigation concludes.
A Chinese broadcaster has been ordered to pay the English Premier League at least $213 million by the High Court in London over the collapse of one of the competition's most lucrative international rights agreements. Given the season concluded eventually, the judge rejected the arguments made by the streaming service, which is owned by Suning, the Chinese retail giant that also controls Italian champion Inter Milan. “In many commercial contracts events may transpire other than as anticipated by one, or even both, contracting parties,” Judge Peter Fraser said in a ruling published on Tuesday.
Scherzinger's attorneys accused PCD founder Robin Antin of "mismanagement" and say the singer would have been willing to negotiate a new tour "in good faith"
Asbury Park police Lieutenant Kamil Warraich accuses the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office of covering up an investigation into police misconduct.
Evidence will be exchanged, a settlement is possible, other victims may testify – and Prince Andrew may be called to testify as well Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein, leaving court in New York on 27 August 2019. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters A Manhattan federal court judge ruled on Wednesday that a lawsuit brought by the longtime Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre can move forward. Giuffre has long said the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his
Cuba Gooding Jr. has asked a U.S. judge to dismiss a $6 million civil lawsuit filed by a woman who accused the Oscar-winning actor of raping her twice in 2013, saying she took too long to sue by waiting nearly seven years. The woman, known in court papers by the pseudonym Jane Doe, sued Gooding in August 2020 for allegedly raping her in August 2013 at a hotel room in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood, soon after she met him in a Greenwich Village restaurant and lounge. Gooding has denied her claims.
Virginia Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her during his friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The royal denies the allegations.
Virginia Giuffre filed the lawsuit against the royal in August.