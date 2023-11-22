SUNY Canton students celebrate Thanksgiving at the Alumni House

Nov. 22—CANTON — The familiar aroma of a traditional Thanksgiving that wafted through the SUNY Canton Alumni House on Monday afternoon was backed by the spicy notes of West African cooking.

Once the Director of International Programs at SUNY Canton, Katie Ba had concocted a crock pot of mafé, a Senegalese beef stew with a peanut and tomato sauce. For extra authenticity, Ba included some yucca, the root of the cassava plant.

While Ba is from Canton and is the cousin of Erin E. Elassial, the current director of the International Program, her husband is from the West African Nation of Senegal, and she has visited many times.

"I really spiced it up," Ba said of the mafé. "I also brought some hot pepper sauce for the student."

The African students attending the meal were from Cameroon, where the cuisine is noted for its hot, sometimes very hot, sauces.

Yvan Tekam, a management major who came to Canton at the start of the fall semester, said American food lacks spice.

"Even the spicy food," he said, "is not spicy."

Shelly Thompson of the Office of Student Support Services said the Thanksgiving program started in 2013 and grew bigger yearly.

In the beginning, Thompson said they all sat around a dining room table; now, two dining rooms with multiple tables were filled with students and staff members. SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran said the college tries to provide students with an experience when they have to miss out on traditions.

In recent years, when the women's lacrosse teams made the NCAA playoffs, they provided the athletes with a graduation ceremony of their own because the dates of the tournament conflicted with commencement.

Gracyn J. Emmerton, a center on the women's hockey team, was celebrating her second Thanksgiving. Emmerton of Barre, Ontario, said there are a few differences between the American and Canadian versions of the holiday besides the date.

Emmerton is a health and fitness promotion major. She said the team was in town for a series of games at home against Stevenson University of Owings Mills, Maryland.

The dinner is a good bonding opportunity for the team, Emmertons said.

Florien Siakoua, a finance major from Cameroon, said there is no Thanksgiving equivalent in his home country, but there are large family gatherings at Christmas.

The Cameroon students come to SUNY Canton with three and half years of college at home.

Samuel Diffo, a finance major graduating soon, said he aims to find a job and stay in the United States.

He said his impression of Canton is that it is very calm and he will spend the rest of the holiday weekend being calm, resting up for the last weeks of the semester.

Diffo said he liked the Thanksgiving dinner.

"For me, this is great," he said. "This is a special day."