SUNY Fredonia announces program cuts, adding to college losses in N.Y.

Dec. 10—FREDONIA — Another SUNY institution is shrinking its footprint to account for a precipitous decline in student enrollment and a growing budget gap, this time at SUNY Fredonia.

The college, which is about 50 miles south of Buffalo along the Lake Erie coastline, has lost about 40% of its enrolled student volume in the last decade and faces many of the same structural issues faced at SUNY Potsdam, the first state school to announce program cuts earlier this year.

In an announcement Wednesday, SUNY Fredonia President Stephen Kolison, Jr., announced the campus was facing a $10 million budget gap. He said the college would respond by considering ending 13 programs with very few students. The 13 programs considered for cutting have 74 students in total, out of about 3,200 students on campus.

The programs on the chopping block include art history, a number of art programs like photography and ceramics, some language majors, childhood development, philosophy and sociology. An enrollment demographics report available on Fredonia's website shows that the 13 programs represent the programs with some of the lowest numbers of enrolled students as of the fall 2023 semester.

A report on the speech delivered by Kolison on Wednesday from WKBW, Channel 7 ABC News in Buffalo, showed that students reacted harshly to the announcement, shouting at Kolison and booing him off stage. At one point, Kolison asked the audience to "just calm down," which was met with more derision from the packed auditorium.

Colleges across New York and the country have been struggling to stay open and financially viable this year. Cazenovia College near Syracuse closed this summer, and the College of Saint Rose in Albany announced last week that it will close its doors in summer 2024.

SUNY Potsdam announced in September it would cut 14 programs to address a $9 million budget deficit and a 43% shrink in enrolled student numbers, metrics that are close to those seen at SUNY Fredonia.

A Watertown Daily Times analysis of enrollment data at SUNY colleges found that most campuses have seen declines in student counts, with only a handful seeing growth over the number of enrolled students now compared to 2012. Despite a 1% bump in enrolled students this year over last year, the entire SUNY system has about 100,000 fewer enrolled students than it did in 2012.

In his speech Wednesday, Kolison said the low student volumes and an expectation that the U.S. birthrate will continue to decline, leading to fewer enrolled students into the future, demands attention.

"Tuition is the single largest source of direct revenue for our campus," he said. "Enrollment declines have contributed to financial challenges that have led to the structural deficit we have been grappling with for more than a decade. In short, our base expenditures simply far outweigh our revenues."