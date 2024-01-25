SUNY New Paltz student killed in hit-and-run collision on Route 208

NEW PALTZ - The Ulster County Sheriff's office said a student at SUNY New Paltz was killed when he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, an investigation has determined that the student, identified as Raymond E. Rattray, 22, of New York City, was walking home from class on the southbound shoulder of Route 208 shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday when he was struck by a dark-colored sedan.

The vehicle fled the scene but sustained damage on the front end of the passenger's side, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said they received a report of a body on the side of Route 208 in the vicinity of Hawk Drive and Cross Creek Road shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Sheriff's deputies who responded to investigate found the body, later identified as Rattray, in a wooded area approximately 20 feet from the road.

Anyone who might have witnessed the collision or who has information about it is asked to call the sheriff's office at 845-338-3640 to speak to a detective, or call their confidential tip line at 845-340-3599.

The sheriff's office is being assisted in its investigation by the Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation of the state police, the Ulster County District Attorney's office, and the SUNY New Paltz and Town of New Paltz police departments.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: SUNY New Paltz student killed in Route 208 hit-and-run crash