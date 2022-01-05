SUNY Purchase COVID Testing Site Will Open Friday

PURCHASE, NY — Students at SUNY Purchase will be required to take part in a mandatory pre-testing program before returning to classes, but the new on-campus testing site will be open to everyone.

The state's Purchase community testing site will be located at The Performing Art Center on campus. The clinic, open to students and non-students alike, will be able to handle up to 225 appointments per day and up to 50 walk-ins. The COVID-19 testing center will be open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled here.

The testing site is part of plans to eventually open more than 20 community testing sites at college campuses across New York.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said 10 new SUNY campus-based COVID-19 test sites will open beginning January 7. Hochul also announced that a second round of sites are slated to open next week.

“As we continue to combat the winter surge it is essential that we provide more access to testing for New Yorkers to help limit the spread of this virus,” Hochul said. “With 10 sites opening by the end of this week and additional sites by the end of the next, we are quickly ramping up our ability to focus our resources where they are needed. While testing is critically important, we must ensure we continue to focus on all the tools available to us: get vaccinated, get boosted, and wear a mask."

Other campus-based COVID-19 testing sites opening this week include:

SUNY Oswego Community Testing Site

Marano Campus Center

Oswego, NY

Beginning Jan. 6, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.



Binghamton University Community Testing Site

Binghamton University Foundation

10 Gannett Dr.

Johnson City, NY

Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.



SUNY Plattsburgh Community Testing Site

Adirondack Hall

51 Sanborn Ave.

Plattsburgh, NY

Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.



SUNY Cortland Community Testing Site

1096 Lankler Dr.

Cortland, NY

Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.



University at Buffalo Community Testing Site

Center for Tomorrow Building

Flint Road

Buffalo, NY

Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.



Buffalo State College Community Testing Site

Alumni Center

667 Grant St.

Buffalo, NY

Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.



SUNY Oneonta Community Testing Site

Emergency Services Building, Training Room 26

S. West Dorm Dr.

Oneonta, NY

Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.



SUNY Albany Community Testing Site

Colonial Dining Hall

1400 Washington Ave

Albany, NY

Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.



SUNY Stony Brook Community Testing Site

1500 Development Dr.

Stony Brook, NY

Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.



SUNY Purchase Community Testing Site

The Performing Art Center

735 Anderson Hill Rd.

Purchase, NY

Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.

Story continues

As part of round two of this partnership, additional SUNY campus-based test sites will be established. Those sites will include:

SUNY Geneseo Community Testing Site

SUNY New Paltz Community Testing Site

SUNY Potsdam Community Testing Site

SUNY Fredonia Community Testing Site

SUNY Brockport Community Testing Site

Farmingdale State College Community Testing Site

Morrisville State College Community Testing Site

SUNY Canton Community Testing Site

SUNY Cobleskill Community Testing Site

SUNY Polytechnic Institute

Opening dates and hours of operation for the sites included in this expansion will be announced this week.

In addition to the SUNY-based testing sites, Syracuse University has also opened a testing site at the Carrier Dome. This site is now open and will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday through Friday. At this site, 4,000 tests will be conducted a day and the National Guard will assist with staffing.





This article originally appeared on the Harrison Patch