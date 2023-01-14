Are Sunzen Biotech Berhad's (KLSE:SUNZEN) Mixed Financials Driving The Negative Sentiment?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Sunzen Biotech Berhad's (KLSE:SUNZEN) recent performance, when its stock has declined 6.8% over the past three months. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. In this article, we decided to focus on Sunzen Biotech Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sunzen Biotech Berhad is:

3.6% = RM4.6m ÷ RM129m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.04 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Sunzen Biotech Berhad's Earnings Growth And 3.6% ROE

It is hard to argue that Sunzen Biotech Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 9.8%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. For this reason, Sunzen Biotech Berhad's five year net income decline of 9.3% is not surprising given its lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

However, when we compared Sunzen Biotech Berhad's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 2.5% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Sunzen Biotech Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Sunzen Biotech Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Sunzen Biotech Berhad doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which doesn't explain why the company's earnings have shrunk if it is retaining all of its profits. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Sunzen Biotech Berhad can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Sunzen Biotech Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

