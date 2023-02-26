What Sunzen Biotech Berhad's (KLSE:SUNZEN) P/E Is Not Telling You

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 40.7x Sunzen Biotech Berhad (KLSE:SUNZEN) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios under 13x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Sunzen Biotech Berhad as its earnings have been rising very briskly. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings growth will be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Sunzen Biotech Berhad's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Sunzen Biotech Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 321%. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 9.8% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we find it concerning that Sunzen Biotech Berhad is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Sunzen Biotech Berhad's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Sunzen Biotech Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look worse than current market expectations. When we see weak earnings with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

Having said that, be aware Sunzen Biotech Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

