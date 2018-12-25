Do You Like Suominen Oyj (HEL:SUY1V) At This P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Suominen Oyj’s (HEL:SUY1V) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Suominen Oyj has a P/E ratio of 16.11, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying €16.11 for every €1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Suominen Oyj:

P/E of 16.11 = €1.84 ÷ €0.11 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the ‘E’ decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Suominen Oyj’s earnings per share fell by 39% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 8.0%. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 27% annually. This could justify a low P/E.

How Does Suominen Oyj’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below Suominen Oyj has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the household products industry, which is 16.7.

HLSE:SUY1V PE PEG Gauge December 25th 18 More

Suominen Oyj’s P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. I inform my view byby checking management tenure and remuneration, among other things.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Suominen Oyj’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Suominen Oyj has net debt worth 74% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On Suominen Oyj’s P/E Ratio

Suominen Oyj has a P/E of 16.1. That’s around the same as the average in the FI market, which is 16.2. With significant debt and no EPS growth last year, the P/E suggests shareholders are expecting higher profit in the future.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself.