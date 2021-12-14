Super 7: Eden's Jessica Zittel on verge of becoming program's all-time leading scorer
Super 7: Eden's Jessica Zittel on verge of becoming program's all-time leading scorer
Super 7: Eden's Jessica Zittel on verge of becoming program's all-time leading scorer
‘The audacity,’ one person commented in response to man’s behaviour
A TikTok trend really has become a nuisance.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some hilarious feedback for NFL analyst Tony Romo after yesterday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
After the Chiefs demolished the Raiders on Sunday, coaches Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy didn’t immediately go home. Instead, they traveled half a mile across the parking lot.
heard the warning sirens and wanted to
Scientists say they finally have an explanation for a mystifying, bright blue light that came from deep in space. Three years ago, astronomers were stunned to see a bright blue flash that came out of the spiral arm of a distant galaxy, some 200 million light-years away. It looked like a supernova, but it was even brighter and faster than those already extreme events. Scientists found that it consisted not only of the bright flash of light, but also pulsing and powerful X-rays, with hundreds of millions of such pulses being traced back to the same object.
The Bengals had a plan to slow down George Kittle, but know just how hard that is.
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain will meet in the Champions League for the third time in four seasons after being paired together in Monday's draw for the last 16.
Four (4!!!) Ravens should have been flagged on the onside kick. Did the refs just not notice? Video shows one trying to get a player to move but then not throwing a flag despite the player not moving. Refs have struggled all year, this one is egregious:
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave an update on quarterback Lamar Jackson's injury that he suffered in Week 14
Keith Smith, who had been on a ventilator, received two doses of the controversial drug before his condition worsened. He died Sunday at age 52.
Mercedes unhappy with how field was re-set for last-lap shootout in Abu Dhabi
Here are three packages the New York Knicks could offer the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons.
“We need an Oval Office address," Donald Trump Jr. texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about his father. "He has to lead now."
The legal battle over Ocean City's topless ordinance continues. This time the petitioners are sending it to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu earned the prestigious crown in Eilat, Israel, on Sunday after beating out the runners-up, Miss Paraguay and Miss South Africa
The supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy may not be sleeping, after all. Previously, scientists believed that the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way was a sleeping giant. It would periodically awaken to devour any star of gas clouds that fell into it. It would then release radiation … The post Our galaxy’s supermassive black hole has sprung a leak appeared first on BGR.
Worth a flag? (Hint: no).
Inflation is at its highest rate in nearly four decades, but there are steps you can take with your personal finances to take the edge off.
Photos from the Florida arena showed many empty seats, and eventually "the top level was closed," the Sun Sentinel reported.