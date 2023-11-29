‘Super assertive’ Bam Adebayo continues to evolve for Heat: ‘He should be a lock for All-NBA’

There was a time when Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo needed to be urged to shoot more, but that time isn’t now.

Adebayo, who is in his seventh NBA season, has put up more than 20 field-goal attempts in a game 14 times during his NBA career (regular season and playoffs) and eight of those game have come since the start of last season.

Adebayo took his aggressiveness to a new level during Tuesday night’s 131-124 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Kaseya Center, establishing a career high with 27 field-goal attempts. That surpassed Adebayo’s previous career high of 25 shots set in Game 1 of the NBA Finals last season.

“Be aggressive,” Adebayo said of his mind-set Tuesday with two of the Heat’s top scorers Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro unavailable because of injuries. “I started off a little slow and then I got in a groove. After that, it was kind of just trying to will us to this win.”

Adebayo, 26, couldn’t will the Heat to the win, but his performance was further proof of his growth on the offense. He finished Tuesday’s defeat with season highs in points (31) and minutes (42) to go along with 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a career-high 27 shot attempts after missing the previous two games with a left hip contusion.

While being defended by two-time NBA MVP and one-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo for most of the night, Adebayo took 23 of his 27 shots from inside the paint. Against the Bucks’ elite rim protection led by Brook Lopez and Antetokounmpo, Adebayo generated 10 shots from within the restricted area.

“He was just super assertive,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Adebayo ahead of a two-game set against the Indiana Pacers in Miami that begins Thursday (7:30 p.m., Bally Sports Sun and NBA TV). ”That’s what we need from Bam. He was really aggressive getting into the paint, creating those paint opportunities that normally Jimmy is so great at for us. Now we have a lot of guys with that ability to do that. But Bam was relentless all game long and that just shows you his capacity to do it on both ends.”

Adebayo did it while providing his usual elite defense, serving as the primary defender on Antetokounmpo for 53 possessions, according to NBA tracking stats.

“Not a lot of guys can do that. I can probably count on one hand the guys in the NBA who can do the things that he’s doing right now,” Heat guard Josh Richardson said.

Tuesday was just a continuation of what’s turning into Adebayo’s best NBA season, as he’s averaging career highs in points (23.3 per game), rebounds (10.3), field-goal attempts (16.3) and minutes (35) this season. He’s also averaging four assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field.

“I think the progression is being able to be confident and being patient and knowing he can get his shot off, he can get to his spots, he can get to where he needs to at all times,” Heat guard Kyle Lowry said. “I think what’s the most impressive thing for Bam is he’s doing it on both ends of the floor. I think Bam being able to do it defensively is huge and key for our team. Offensively, he’s just continuing to be comfortable with his game, his handle, getting to his spots and understanding sometimes that he’s just stronger than everybody else if he can get to his spots and finish the basket.”

Adebayo is playing at a level that will make him a top candidate for his third NBA All-Star Game. He’s also again receiving early season buzz for the Defensive Player of the Year award and his first All-NBA selection.

Aside from the pride that comes with those honors, being voted as the Defensive Player of the Year and/or being selected for one of the three All-NBA teams would make Adebayo eligible to sign a four-year $245 million supermax extension this upcoming offseason.

“I think he should be a lock for All-NBA this year,” Richardson said. “He’s really been carrying a lot of the load for us this year.”

Adebayo is quickly realizing what he’s capable of on the offensive end after averaging 6.9 points per game as a rookie in the 2017-18 season.

Adebayo is now on pace to become the eighth different player in NBA history to average at least 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game while shooting 52 percent or better from the field in a season. The others on that list are Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“Shoot the ball,” Adebayo said when asked about his progression on offense. “I feel like that’s been my evolution. It sounds very simple. But I came into this league as a defender and then to this point I’m taking 27 shots. So I feel like the progression has just been shoot the ball and worry about everything else later.”