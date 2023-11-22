‘It’s a super big deal’: Here’s why Tech N9ne is thrilled to flip Plaza lights switch

Before he became the renowned hip-hop artist Tech N9ne, a young Aaron Yates spent every Thanksgiving night watching the Country Club Plaza lights come on. So it is monumental, he says, to be the one flipping the switch on those lights this year.

“It’s a super big deal because I’ve been a spectator since I can remember,” says Tech. “Back when I was young, we walked down and over to the Plaza and we can never get past Main Street because it was so packed. But now I’m going to be closer than I’ve ever been.”

Kansas City celebrities including Heidi Gardner, Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd, Kate Spade and Mayor Sly James have done the honors before, but Tech N9ne will be the first hip-hop artist to do so.

“This is a milestone and what it means for my legacy is that we’re going in the right direction,” he says.

Fans might say the honor is long overdue for someone who has always been one of the loudest champions of Kansas City, but he is happy to finally be acknowledged. Tech, 52, grew up when the Plaza was not as welcoming to Black people. The independent music mogul hopes his appearance will bring out all communities.

“It is a beautiful thing,” says Tech. “The younger generation will see that Tech N9ne got to do something like this, and they know it is in their reach.”

With the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victories, Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce and hip-hop artist A$AP Rocky shooting a music video in the West bottoms and bringing girlfriend Rhianna with him, Tech is thankful that more eyes are on KC.

On Nov. 17, he performed on “Good Morning America” (GMA3) and was honored to announce, along side actor and fellow Kansas Citian Eric Stonestreet, that the program was awarding $5 million in scholarships to 105 low-income Kansas City students through Great Jobs KC.

His label, Strange Music, will be teaming with the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs to release two limited-edition jackets and a T-shirt, available for purchase starting Dec. 9 exclusively at the Pro Shop at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I am beside myself,” says Tech. “That red jacket I had on ‘Good Morning America’ is our collaboration with the Chiefs and the NFL, and they said they have never done this kind of collaboration with an artist.”

He will take a quick break from his touring schedule to spend the holiday season with his family. He looks forward to decorating the house, this year with a 12-foot Christmas tree. Tech is set to be married to his fiancée on July 20, with a gathering of 200 close friends and family members downtown.

After he turns on the Plaza lights Thursday, the hip-hop artist will perform, as will Quixotic, DJ Kirby and The Elders. He says this lighting ceremony will be a historic night, not just for Kansas City hip-hop, but for the music scene as a whole.

“That’s big man for our community,” says Tech. “That’s motivation for the younger generation. That’s what we are doing it for, to inspire.”

The 94th annual Plaza Lighting Ceremony begins at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Country Club Plaza. The lights will remain on nightly through Jan. 14.