Super blood wolf moon 2019: How to view Monday's total lunar eclipse in the UK

The moon's usual gleaming white hue will transform into a deep blood red on January 21 during the next total lunar eclipse - and the last total lunar eclipse Britain is expected to experience for 10 years.

Most of North America, South America and areas of west and north Europe will be able to witness the space event occur later this month, while the remainder of Europe and Africa will see the end of the eclipse.

From the science behind the blood moon to whether we'll be able to see it in the UK, here is everything you need to know about the total lunar eclipse.

What is a total lunar eclipse and how does it occur?

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth aligns between the sun and the moon, creating a shadow. The astronomical term to describe this process is syzygy, a Greek word which translates as "being paired together".

When a line forms, the darkest, central part of the Earth's shadow - known as the umbra - completely covers the moon and blocks sunlight directly reaching it.

While the umbra blocks light rays the moon remains visible in the sky and some of the sunlight passing through the Earth's atmosphere is refracted, giving it a dim glow during totality.

A total lunar eclipse can only form when a full moon is present; if the three entities were to lose their perfect alignment it would become a partial lunar eclipse.

Why does a total lunar eclipse not occur at every full moon?

Afull moon occurs every 29.5 days when Earth is directly aligned between the sun and the moon. The moon's orbital path around the Earth takes place at an angle of 5 degrees to Earth's orbital plane around the sun, otherwise known as the ecliptic.

Lunar eclipses can only take place when a full moon occurs around a lunar node, the point where the two orbital planes meets.

This means total lunar eclipses do not occur as frequently because the Earth's orbit around the sun is not in the same plane as the moon's orbit around the Earth.

What is a blood moon and is it different to a total lunar eclipse?

The moon's usual bright white hue may turn a burnt red-orange colour during a total lunar eclipse because sunlight passing through the Earth's atmosphere is bent towards it.

Colours in the spectrum with shorter wavelengths are blocked and filtered away while those with longer wavelengths such as red and orange are able to pass through.

The depth and darkness of the deep blood red varies during each eclipse, depending on how clear the atmosphere is at the time. Whenever this process of refraction happens, the moon is given the nickname 'blood moon'.

A super blood moon rises over buildings on January 31, 2018 in Beijing, China Credit: VCG More

And this eclipse will also be a super moon?

Yes. A super moon - which is when a moon appears 30 per cent brighter and 14 per cent bigger to the naked eye - happens when a full moon is at the point in its orbit that brings it closest to Earth

Coincedentally this full moon - which is also a blood moon and also a total lunar eclipse - will be a supermoon, too.

Supermoon is not an astrological term though. It's scientific name is actually Perigee Full Moon, but supermoon is more catchy and is used by the media to describe our celestial neighbour when it gets up close.