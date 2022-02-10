Super Bowl 2022: Where to score free food, discounts and limited offerings

Americans are expected to consume 112 million pounds of snacks on Super Bowl Sunday, according to SNAC International, providing major fast food brands and snack brands lots of opportunity to score big on February 13th.

In order to maximize the reach of this once-a-year event, food chains and brands are running deals or limited-time offerings nationwide. Here are some of the deals that caught Yahoo Finance's attention.

Applebee's

On February 13th, customers can get 20 free boneless wings with any purchase of over $40 dollars through Applebee's delivery and to go, with the promo code BIGGAME22 at checkout.

Auntie Anne's

The pretzel maker is offering a Snack Stadium and Game Day Snack Pack, which includes two pretzel buckets, six assorted dips and a snack stadium holder for $45.99. From February 10th until the 13th, the company is offering free delivery on online orders of more than $15. For Pretzel Perk members, a purchase of a Game Day Snack will be give customers $5 dollars to use in their next purchase.

On Grubhub, customers can get $5 off of orders of $15 or more. This offer is valid until February 14th.

Banza

Banza's chickpea crust pizza offerings are on sale at both Kroger (KR) for $7.99 and Whole Foods (AMZN) for $7.49 in honor of the big game.

Buffalo Wild Wings

For the fourth year, the company is offering six free boneless or traditional wings, but only if the game goes into overtime. If tied after regulation, guests can redeem the free wings on February 28th, at locations in the U.S. and Canada from 4-7 P.M. local time. The offer is only available for dine-in and in-person takeout.

Burger King

On Grubhub, customers can buy one, get one Whopper free on orders of $18 or more. This offer is valid from February 10th to the 13th.

Chipotle

From February 9th to February 13th, customers can use the promo code "QBLANCO" on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com to score a free small side or Queso Blanco, with the purchase of a full-priced entree.

(Courtesy: Chipotle)

Cinnabon

Free delivery will be offered with any orders placed online and the Cinnabon app for over $15 until Monday, February 14th.

DiGiorno

DiGiorno is encouraging fans to keep a close eye on the score. If at any point of the Big Game on February 13th, the score is 3-14, or vice-versa 14-3, the company will give away its pizza for free. Fans can enter to win a free pizza until the day of the Super Bowl.

One lucky customer will win free pies for the entire 2022 pro football season, but only if any one of the following three scenarios happen: a player finishes the game with exactly 314 passing yards, there are more than 3.14 total turnovers in the game, or any scoring drive takes exactly 3 minutes and 14 seconds.

Domino's

While not unique to Super Bowl Sunday, this month the pizza chain is offering its Mix & Match deal, which is any two or more items for $5.99 each, and its Carryout Deal, which is three-topping pizzas and Dips & Twists combos for $7.99 — each when ordered online.

Frito-Lay

Pepsico's Frito-Lay is offering fans a chance to win $500 during the prime time game in a social media contest. As part of its Flamin-Hot campaign, the company is asking fans to go to Twitter to rate commercials using the fire emoji (on a scale of 1 to 5) along with the hashtags "#FlaminHot #Entry" for a chance to win "over one hundred cash prizes."

A rider for "Grubhub" food delivery service rides a bicycle during a delivery in midtown Manhattan following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Grubhub

Grubhub is offering a long list of perks for the big game, including free delivery from Panera, Five Guys, Del Taco, BurgerFi and 7 eleven, among others. However, customers must meet a certain price quota to get the perk.

Jamba

Rewards members of Jamba, formerly known as Jamba Juice, can score free delivery on online orders over $18 and earn 2x points on all Packs purchases on Super Bowl Sunday only.

KFC

This month, the company is offering meal deals that are intended for large gatherings, which include its Sandwiches and Sides and Sandwiches and Tenders.

Pizza Hut

In time for the big game, Pizza Hut is out with a limited-time offering dubbed the Spicy Lover's Pizza. The menu addition includes spicy marinara, two types of pepperonis, red jalapeño peppers and 'Fiery Flakes."

Popeyes

The Louisiana Kitchen is out with a limited-time deal dubbed the $6 Big Box, which includes a choice of two pieces of bone-in chicken or three-tenders, two sides and a buttermilk biscuit.

Shake Shack

In January, the roadside burger chain unveiled its buffalo-themed limited-time offerings. Customers can purchase the new Buffalo chicken sandwich for $7.79 and spiced cheese fries for $4.79 in-person or on the Shack app.

Uber

In the Uber Eats app, fans can check out a new hub called "Big Game Goods," featuring all the items fans might need to watch the Rams-Bengals. To celebrate Gwyneth Paltrow being in their prime time ad spot, customers can check out GOOPGLOW products exclusively on the app.

Wendy's

The fast food giant is offering $0 delivery fees on all Wendy's in-app orders, from February 12th until February 13th. On top of that, Wendy's is also running longer promotions like a free taste of its new hot honey spicy chicken sandwich, with any $15+ purchase on Doordash.

Brooke DiPalma is a producer and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

