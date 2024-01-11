Is Super Bowl 2024 Sunday a holiday? Here are 7 days that could be holidays but aren’t

The road the 58th annual Super Bowl is officially here with the 2023 NFL season playoffs kicking off this weekend.

As fans of the remaining teams get ready to root for their teams, some might already be getting their excuses for their bosses on a certain future Monday in case their Super Bowl parties spill over.

USA TODAY has reported, that surveys showed that nearly 19 million people suggested they might call in sick on Super Bowl Monday while more than 26 million American workers said they are likely to miss at least some work the day after what's usually the highest-rated TV broadcast of the year.

However, this could be avoided if the big game day was a holiday, giving a three-day weekend to football fans (and those who just need a break from the regular grind).

What is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the National Football League, played by the winners of the league's American Football Conference and National Football Conference.

When and where is Super Bowl LVIII?

Super Bowl LVIII (58) will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Is Super Bowl Sunday (or Monday) considered a holiday?

The Monday after the Super Bowl can feel like a letdown, regardless of if you had a team to root for or not.

Martin Conway, an adjunct professor in the sports industry management program at Georgetown University told USA TODAY before last year's Super Bowl that "while it hasn’t risen to the official status of a national holiday, there has been research done to conclude that it is one of the most ‘unproductive’ days on the calendar."

While it is not considered a holiday, 42% of U.S. employees said the day after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday, according to a survey of more than 1,200 Americans, conducted Jan. 26-30, 2023 by The Harris Poll for The Workforce Institute at UKG.

What would it take to make Super Bowl Monday a holiday?

Congress and the president, over the years, have enacted 12 federal holidays, including New Year's Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Christmas, and most recently in 2021, Juneteenth, USA TODAY reported.

Even though these are considered federal holidays, they are not "national holidays," and are only applicable to federal employees and the District of Columbia, notes a Congressional Research Service report updated in July 2021.

Each state gets to determine its legal holidays, the report states.

Two state legislators in Tennessee did previously propose a bill to make the first Monday after the Super Bowl into a legal holiday. With so many folks already taking the day off, "it is already kind of like a de facto holiday," Rep. Joe Towns, who co-sponsored the bill with state Sen. London Lamar, told USA TODAY. "People are not going in and they are calling in sick or taking a sick day, a rest day, a mental health day, whatever you want to call it."

However, he notes, the holiday could eventually occur naturally if the NFL continues to expand its season. "If they extend the number of games they play, Presidents Day could end up being the holiday," Towns said.

What are all the U.S. federal holidays?

New Year’s Day - Jan. 1

Martin Luther King’s Birthday - 3rd Monday in January

Washington’s Birthday - 3rd Monday in February

Memorial Day - last Monday in May

Juneteenth National Independence Day - June 19

Independence Day - July 4

Labor Day - 1st Monday in September

Indigenous People's Day - 2nd Monday in October

Veterans’ Day - Nov. 11

Thanksgiving Day - 4th Thursday in November

Christmas Day - Dec. 25

There are other important days in the year that we celebrate but are not official recognized holidays in the U.S. And we're not talking Halloween or Valentine's Day.

Here are some widely known holidays that also deserve some attention:

Inauguration Day

Okay, it's worth noting that if you live in the Washington, DC, metropolitan area, this actually is an additional holiday and the 12th federal holiday in the U.S. But for most of us in the country, we don't get a day off when the president is sworn in.

This holiday falls on January 20th of every 4th year, as the 20th amendment to the Constitution specifies. Each president must take the oath of office before assuming the duties of the position.

Winter solstice

The sun set with an orange sky with First Presbyterian Church minutes before a dark sky with Jupiter and Saturn appearing close to each other December 21, 2020. While the two planets appear close from earth perspective, astronomers say they are still millions of miles apart, and the two planets have not been this close in 800 years.

This specific day often gets a bad rep — it's cold, it's dark and many just want the holidays to begin. However, it could use a positive rebrand.

According to the National Weather Service, the winter solstice marks the shortest day and longest night of the year. Typically occurring on Dec. 21 or 22, it marks the exact moment when half of Earth is tilted the farthest away from the sun.

Summer solstice

Jonathan Jones spends the longest day of the year in a most refreshing way as he prepares to take a plunge off the Eye of the Storm water ride at Adventure Landing's Shipwreck Island Waterpark off Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, Wednesday. June 21 marked the first official day of summer, which is the summer solstice when the sun reaches its northernmost point in the sky. (The Florida Times-Union, Jon M. Fletcher)

On the opposite end of the spectrum, everyone usually loves the summer solstice. It is the longest day of the year and gives everyone a chance to soak up the sun.

Marking the onset of summer around June 21, the summer solstice occurs when one of Earth's poles has its maximum tilt toward the sun.

Star Wars Day

May the Fourth be with you! A day already beloved in pop culture, it never hurts to go extra hard when celebrating the Star Wars media franchise.

Black Friday

Shoppers looking for deals pack Miramar Outlets in Estero on Black Friday on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

A day that makes retail workers shudder at slight mention of it.

However, Black Friday might be easier to deal with if we already had the day off after Thanksgiving to either spend quality time with family or fight over prized merchandise at stores. One could say you can do both at the same time.

Friday the 13th

Another feared Friday holiday but this one has its own phobia attached to it (paraskevidekatriaphobia for those curious). Why is Friday the 13th an unlucky date?

According to University of South Carolina Professor Emeritus of Sociology Barry Markovsky, the explanation isn't exactly clear. It could have to do with the juxtaposition of "Lucky 12:" the number of months in the year, gods on Olympus, signs of the zodiac and apostles of Jesus.

But at least you can score a discounted tattoo! And this year, you can celebrate Taylor Swift's birthday on Friday the 13th!

New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve is almost here, and there are lots of ways to celebrate in Southwest Florida.

Why should New Year's Day get all the attention? New Year's Eve is where the true party is, whether you're soaking up the final moments of the year on the streets on your city or cozied up in your bed.

Contributing reporting: Mike Snider, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Super Bowl LVIII: Is the big game considered a major holiday? Why not?