Get it for the Super Bowl: This 85-inch Samsung TV is $500 off

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

Samsung

Is there anything better than watching the big game on a large TV with a cold beer in your hand? Whether it’s for watching the Super Bowl or a new addition to your home theater system, this 85-inch 4K smart TV from Samsung is sure to satisfy any TV-watching needs.

Samsung is one of the best TV brands out there, and right now, head over to Best Buy for a great deal on the 85-inch CU8000 4K UHD Smart TV from Samsung. With an original price tag of $1,700, you can save $500, bringing the price down to $1,200. Read on to find out more about the Samsung 85-inch CU8000 4K TV.

Buy Now

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch CU8000 4K TV

As one of the best TV brands, pretty much all TVs that Samsung makes are worth your time and attention. With the Samsung 85-inch CU8000 4K TV, you get a great 4K experience. There’s Dynamic Crystal Color support so you can see a fantastic variety of shades of color. Alongside that is Motion Xcelerator which ensures you don’t have to worry about motion blur while watching fast-moving action or playing a game, while there’s also improved clarity. Adding to that is Mega Contrast which analyzes and adjusts each image so every frame appears more natural than before, adding a sense of depth you won’t get with other 4K TVs.

As expected, there’s also HDR support for an impressive spectrum of colors and fine details, even when those scenes are pretty dark. Brightness and contrast are automatically adjusted to ideal levels. 4K upscaling comes from the Crystal Processor so that whatever you’re watching looks great. This may not be one of the best TVs but there’s still a lot to love here.

Other additions include Object Tracking Sound Lite so you can hear sounds around you, thereby following the movement on screen in a natural way. Enhance it by pairing up the Samsung 85-inch CU8000 4K TV with a Q-Series or S-Series soundbar so they work in perfect symmetry together.

It’s a smart move to check what size TV will fit in your living space given the size of this screen, but if you’ve got the room, you’ll love the Samsung 85-inch CU8000 4K TV. It normally costs $1,700, but for today only it’s down to $1,200 at Best Buy. You only have a limited time to reap the huge $500 discount, so check it out now if it sounds like the TV for you.

Buy Now