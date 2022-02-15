Super Bowl ad blitz not enough for exchanges to top Binance sales
The aggregate sales volume of the four crypto exchanges that advertised during the Super Bowl on Monday Asia time accounted for under 60% of the world’s largest exchange Binance, which did not.
Fast facts
The four exchanges — Coinbase, FTX, Crypto.com and BitBuy — saw a total of US$6.75 billion in the past 24 hours from publishing time, compared to Binance’s US$11.5 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
Advertising during the Super Bowl, especially during the halftime break, is considered one of the most valuable advertising spots in media, with a 30-second slot coming with a US$6.5 million average price tag this year.
Around 36 million U.S. households watched the game, while 29 million households tuned in for the half-time music performance which included Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige.
Crypto advertising in sports has hit the big leagues over the past year with several major sponsorships, including the renaming of the iconic Staples Center in Los Angeles to Crypto.com Arena last December in a US$700 million deal.
Bitcoin’s price didn’t change much since the Super Bowl, rising 1.2% in the past 24 hours, while Ether went up 1.9%.
NFT sales volumes dropped by 30.3% in the same time frame, according to CryptoSlam data.