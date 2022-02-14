Some Super Bowl celebrations turn ugly: one shooting, one arrest, lots of vandalism

A man jumps on top of a vehicle as football fans celebrate and block an intersection in downtown Los Angeles after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

A night of celebration following the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals ended with vandalism, shooting and at least one arrest, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. during a victory gathering at Atlantic and Whittier boulevards in East Los Angeles, according to Lt. Shawn O'Donnell of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim, a man, was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, O'Donnell said Monday. No information about the shooter was available.

A large crowd also gathered in downtown Los Angeles after the game, starting near 11th and Hope streets and later shifting toward 12th and Grand. Police issued several dispersal orders and shot projectiles after some revelers grew unruly.

Fans shot fireworks, scaled street lights and climbed atop parked cars.

"We are seeing violent and destructive behavior by large crowds in the heart of the Downtown LA area," the LAPD tweeted around 10:30 p.m.

LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes said Monday that one person was arrested on suspicion of possessing an illegal firearm after police pulled over a car that was driving in circles and making doughnuts at 11th and Figueroa streets.

The vehicle was occupied by two men, she said, and police recovered a loaded gun from the passenger compartment. No further details about the arrest were immediately available.

Cervantes also said there were more than 20 instances of reported vandalism around the city, including two Metro buses.

At least one driver was still inside a bus while fans climbed onto the roof and graffitied "Rams House" across the windows, photos and video show.

People are now spraying "Rams" on a Silver Line Metro bus (with passengers in it) moving south on Grand Avenue pic.twitter.com/hDWC7cpOkx — Jeong Park 박종찬 (@JeongPark52) February 14, 2022

The Inglewood Police Department on Monday said no arrests were made in their area after the game, which was held at SoFi Stadium.

"Fortunately for Inglewood, there were none," said Inglewood Police Lt. Brett Birkbeck. "I see they had some civil unrest in L.A., but we were pretty good with the egress from the stadium."

The Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20.

Times staff writers Kevin Rector, Jeong Park and Laura Newberry contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.