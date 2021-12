Associated Press

The Maryland General Assembly voted Thursday to override Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a redrawn Maryland congressional map, but the governor said the new boundaries make “a mockery of our democracy” and will be challenged in court. Republicans have done so in such states as Georgia and Texas and Democrats have done it in Illinois and Oregon. Democrats who control the legislature in Maryland said the map is an improvement over the current one, which has long been criticized for sprawling, gerrymandered districts favoring their party.