Super Bowl halftime show with Eminem’s kneel, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg ignites backlash
Someone somewhere must be outraged by something.
At all times, it seems.
The NFL’s halftime show for Super Bowl LVI on Sunday was a throwback to the 1990s and 2000s hip-hop and rap heyday featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminem, among others.
The elaborate montage of songs and artists was filled with choreographed dancing, musicians and a couple of unannounced performances, including from 50 Cent.
The spectacle was beloved by many on social media, who felt a special nostalgia for the hits from their younger days.
Others, however, took issue with show, whether it was Dr. Dre’s family-friendly edited lyrics or Eminem taking a knee at the conclusion of his song, a symbolic gesture, some argued, to Colin Kaepernick.
The NFL told Eminem not to take a knee during the #SuperBowl halftime show.
He did so anyways.
pic.twitter.com/FNm9FRlArL
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 14, 2022
BREAKING: Rap superstar Eminem takes a knee during his Super Bowl halftime performance in support of Black athletes like Colin Kaepernick protesting police brutality — even though the NFL demanded that he not do it. RT IF YOU SUPPORT EMINEM’S BRAVE STAND!
— Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) February 14, 2022
The NFL reportedly didn't want Eminem to kneel during the Super Bowl halftime show.
Eminem at the halftime show: pic.twitter.com/6xs241KpYl
— Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) February 14, 2022
Good on Eminem. And that halftime show was https://t.co/pP9DobXTku
— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 14, 2022
In case you missed the halftime show, here’s the whole thing: pic.twitter.com/ohtVYng482
— Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) February 14, 2022
OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022
These songs are older than Joe Burrow.
— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) February 14, 2022
They have them literally dancing over Compton as the stage as they censor criticism of police from the performance. You could write a whole dissertation on this year’s Super Bowl
— We Can Build A Better World (@BreeNewsome) February 14, 2022
Eminem taking a knee for Kaepernick? pic.twitter.com/T4p3vOHBUC
— The Recount (@therecount) February 14, 2022
This Critical Race Theory halftime show is
— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) February 14, 2022
Conservatives angry about the Super Bowl halftime show is one of this country's oldest traditions pic.twitter.com/Z8DXi2zawk
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 14, 2022
Bless y’all’s heart
— Ande Wall (@AndeWall) February 14, 2022
The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy. This halftime show should not be allowed on television.
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 14, 2022