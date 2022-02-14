Super Bowl halftime show with Eminem’s kneel, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg ignites backlash

Stefan Stevenson
·2 min read
Someone somewhere must be outraged by something.

At all times, it seems.

The NFL’s halftime show for Super Bowl LVI on Sunday was a throwback to the 1990s and 2000s hip-hop and rap heyday featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminem, among others.

The elaborate montage of songs and artists was filled with choreographed dancing, musicians and a couple of unannounced performances, including from 50 Cent.

The spectacle was beloved by many on social media, who felt a special nostalgia for the hits from their younger days.

Others, however, took issue with show, whether it was Dr. Dre’s family-friendly edited lyrics or Eminem taking a knee at the conclusion of his song, a symbolic gesture, some argued, to Colin Kaepernick.

