Super Bowl LVI Radio Row: Kurt Warner talks Bengals growth, Stafford's legacy
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kurt WarnerAmerican football quarterback
Kurt Warner connects with Sports Seriously on Radio Row at Super Bowl 56.
Kurt Warner connects with Sports Seriously on Radio Row at Super Bowl 56.
What was he thinking?
Not a good look for the NFL.
It was a great gesture from Joe Burrow, putting aside the disappointment to congratulate Stafford on his long-awaited Super Bowl title.
Ja’Marr Chase summed up an entire city's thoughts.
Veronika Khomyn is rooting for her husband-to-be, Sean McVay, as he hopes to lead the L.A. Rams to their first Super Bowl win in more than two decades
Burrow with the message for the city.
YouTuber Brian Sutterer, MD analyzed Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr's knee injury which he sustained during the Super Bowl LVI game.
Multiple Ravens players took to Twitter to roast Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple after Super Bowl LVI
Eric Weddle used the release from the Chargers as motivation.
If Carson Wentz is truly on the trading block, here are six potential destinations for the Colts QB.
Spot on, right?
Eli Apple couldn't contain Cooper Kupp in the Super Bowl, and everyone from Chiefs receivers to NFL fans made sure to let him know about it.
One of Matthew Stafford's biggest plays of the game was actually a no-look pass to Cooper Kupp, which looks incredible from this angle
"It's still attached so we're good"
Joe Burrow and girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher met while students at Ohio State University, and began dating in 2017
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey got away with obvious pass interference on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in a critical situation.
The Carolina Panthers thought they secured Matthew Stafford but was blindsided when the Detroit Lions traded with the Los Angeles Rams
Former Ravens inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan has found a new NFL job
It's never good when you cost your team yardage by going onto the field in street clothes to celebrate an interception.
A big Super Bowl LVI bet resulted in a big payout for the rapper.