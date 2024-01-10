Super Bowl moves into Las Vegas 1 month before big game
The preparations for Super Bowl LVIII are underway as the big game is weeks away putting Las Vegas in the primetime spotlight.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl 58 — are you ready to watch?
CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. Kicking off the first day are some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, LG and Samsung.
OrCam's latest product is an app that not only reduces background noise in conversations but helps you focus on the voices of people speaking around you.
At CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Honda revealed two concept EVs.
XPeng Aeroht, a division of Chinese car company Xpeng, reveals a fantastical concept that combines a flashy sports car and a helicopter at CES 2024.
In a keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon and other Walmart execs offered a glimpse as to how the retail giant was putting new technologies, including augmented reality (AR), drones, generative AI and other artificial intelligence tech to work in order improve the shopping experience for customers. It also highlighted how it was using AI in other areas of its business, including within Sam's Club and in apps used by store associates. Most notably, Walmart is launching a new generative AI search feature on iOS that will allow customers to search for products by use cases, instead of by product or brand names.
Vietnamese EV startup VinFast is trying to get into the electric pickup truck game, as it revealed a new concept called the VF Wild at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The company announced it also plans to start selling its smallest EV, the VF3, outside of Vietnam as previously hinted. It's hard to say much more about what VinFast has planned for both vehicles, though.
Nissan, Ford and Lincoln are rolling out select models with built-in Google Maps, Assistant and Play Store — among other applications — this year, while Porsche is expected to follow suit in 2025.
The new EcoFlow unit can hold up to 90kWh of power.
Google is introducing a slew of updates to Chromecast and Android to make casting and sharing between non-Apple devices easier.
In a sea of AI-enabled gadgets at CES, the rabbit r1 (all lowercase, they insist) stands out not just for its high-vis paint job and unique form factor, but because of its dedication to the bit. The idea behind the $200 r1 is simple: It lets you keep your phone in your pocket when you need to do some simple task like ordering a car to your location, looking up a few places to eat where you're meeting friends or finding some lodging options for a weekend on the coast. "We're not trying to kill your phone," said CEO and founder Jesse Lyu on a call with press ahead of the Las Vegas tech show.
A small EV with a solar panel in the roof, who could ask for more?
Amazon just announced its adopting the new Matter content casting standard at CES 2024. This is a similar technology to Apple AirPlay, allowing you to beam content from an app to an Amazon-branded device.
