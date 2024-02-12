Super Bowl Muni reroutes in effect due to anticipated celebrations
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl and Muni reroutes due to anticipated celebrations are in effect, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency.
SFMTA announced planned contingency reroutes for multiple bus lines in the Mission District.
“These reroutes will only be implemented as needed,” SFMTA said.
At 5 p.m., SFMTA tweeted that reroutes have already been implemented in the Mission.
SFMTA also warned of possible street congestion in the following neighborhoods historically impacted by celebrations:
Mission from Cesar Chavez to 15th Street
24th Street from Potrero to Valencia
Access to Mission Street may be restricted from Valencia to South Van Ness between 15th and 26th streets
Access to 24th Street may be restricted from 23rd to 25th streets between Valencia and Potrero
Muni also announced potential reroutes around street congestion for the following lines:
12 Folsom/Pacific: Inbound to Nob Hill
12 Folsom/Pacific: Outbound to the Mission
14 Mission: Inbound to Downtown
14 Mission: Outbound to Daly City
14R Mission Rapid: Inbound to Downtown
14R Mission Rapid: Outbound to Daly City BART
22 Fillmore: Inbound to The Marina
22 Fillmore: Outbound to Mission Bay/UCSF
27 Bryant: Inbound to Russian Hill
27 Bryant: Outbound to the Mission
33 Ashbury/18th Street: Inbound to the Richmond
33 Ashbury/18th Street: Outbound to SFGH
48 Quintara/24th Street: Inbound to Potrero Hill
48 Quintara/24th Street: Outbound to Ocean Beach
49 Van Ness/Mission: Inbound to Fort Mason
49 Van Ness/Mission: Outbound to City College
55 Dogpatch: Inbound to 16th Street/Mission BART
55 Dogpatch: Outbound to Dogpatch
67 Bernal Heights: Inbound to the Mission
67 Bernal Heights: Outbound to Bernal Heights
Reroutes will remain into effect until streets have cleared, Muni said.
The San Francisco 49ers are currently leading the Kansas City Chiefs 10-3 at halftime.
