Super Bowl Muni reroutes in effect due to anticipated celebrations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl and Muni reroutes due to anticipated celebrations are in effect, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency.

SFMTA announced planned contingency reroutes for multiple bus lines in the Mission District.

“These reroutes will only be implemented as needed,” SFMTA said.

At 5 p.m., SFMTA tweeted that reroutes have already been implemented in the Mission.

SFMTA also warned of possible street congestion in the following neighborhoods historically impacted by celebrations:

Mission from Cesar Chavez to 15th Street

24th Street from Potrero to Valencia

Access to Mission Street may be restricted from Valencia to South Van Ness between 15th and 26th streets

Access to 24th Street may be restricted from 23rd to 25th streets between Valencia and Potrero

Muni also announced potential reroutes around street congestion for the following lines:

12 Folsom/Pacific: Inbound to Nob Hill

12 Folsom/Pacific: Outbound to the Mission

14 Mission: Inbound to Downtown

14 Mission: Outbound to Daly City

14R Mission Rapid: Inbound to Downtown

14R Mission Rapid: Outbound to Daly City BART

22 Fillmore: Inbound to The Marina

22 Fillmore: Outbound to Mission Bay/UCSF

27 Bryant: Inbound to Russian Hill

27 Bryant: Outbound to the Mission

33 Ashbury/18th Street: Inbound to the Richmond

33 Ashbury/18th Street: Outbound to SFGH

48 Quintara/24th Street: Inbound to Potrero Hill

48 Quintara/24th Street: Outbound to Ocean Beach

49 Van Ness/Mission: Inbound to Fort Mason

49 Van Ness/Mission: Outbound to City College

55 Dogpatch: Inbound to 16th Street/Mission BART

55 Dogpatch: Outbound to Dogpatch

67 Bernal Heights: Inbound to the Mission

67 Bernal Heights: Outbound to Bernal Heights

Reroutes will remain into effect until streets have cleared, Muni said.

The San Francisco 49ers are currently leading the Kansas City Chiefs 10-3 at halftime.

