Super Bowl Muni reroutes in effect due to anticipated celebrations

Alex Baker
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl and Muni reroutes due to anticipated celebrations are in effect, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency.

SFMTA announced planned contingency reroutes for multiple bus lines in the Mission District.

“These reroutes will only be implemented as needed,” SFMTA said.

At 5 p.m., SFMTA tweeted that reroutes have already been implemented in the Mission.

SFMTA also warned of possible street congestion in the following neighborhoods historically impacted by celebrations:

  • Mission from Cesar Chavez to 15th Street

  • 24th Street from Potrero to Valencia

  • Access to Mission Street may be restricted from Valencia to South Van Ness between 15th and 26th streets

  • Access to 24th Street may be restricted from 23rd to 25th streets between Valencia and Potrero

Muni also announced potential reroutes around street congestion for the following lines:

  • 12 Folsom/Pacific: Inbound to Nob Hill

  • 12 Folsom/Pacific: Outbound to the Mission

  • 14 Mission: Inbound to Downtown

  • 14 Mission: Outbound to Daly City

  • 14R Mission Rapid: Inbound to Downtown

  • 14R Mission Rapid: Outbound to Daly City BART

  • 22 Fillmore: Inbound to The Marina

  • 22 Fillmore: Outbound to Mission Bay/UCSF

  • 27 Bryant: Inbound to Russian Hill

  • 27 Bryant: Outbound to the Mission

  • 33 Ashbury/18th Street: Inbound to the Richmond

  • 33 Ashbury/18th Street: Outbound to SFGH

  • 48 Quintara/24th Street: Inbound to Potrero Hill

  • 48 Quintara/24th Street: Outbound to Ocean Beach

  • 49 Van Ness/Mission: Inbound to Fort Mason

  • 49 Van Ness/Mission: Outbound to City College

  • 55 Dogpatch: Inbound to 16th Street/Mission BART

  • 55 Dogpatch: Outbound to Dogpatch

  • 67 Bernal Heights: Inbound to the Mission

  • 67 Bernal Heights: Outbound to Bernal Heights

Reroutes will remain into effect until streets have cleared, Muni said.

The San Francisco 49ers are currently leading the Kansas City Chiefs 10-3 at halftime.

