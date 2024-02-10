Super Bowl partiers beware: DUII patrols ramped up

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — The Super Bowl has become synonymous with a shared American experience — the game, the teams, the halftime show, the parties around the country.

Just know that if you’re partying in southwest Washington, law enforcement agencies will be working day and night in extra DUII patrols.

The police departments in Vancouver and Battle Ground, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol all noted they will enhance their patrols for Sunday. With the kickoff at 3:30 p.m (on KOIN 6) the parties will begin early and end in the middle of the evening.

Authorities said most peoople don’t drive while impaired. But more than half of all the fatal traffic crashes involve a driver who was under the influence of an intoxicant. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said traffic deaths in the state during 2023 were at levels not seen since 1990.

As always, officials suggest designating a driver or use a ride share of some kind. And if someone is about the get behind the wheel that you think shouldn’t, do something. Either intervene, offer a ride or a place to stay.

“Your decision-making skills are impaired. And so when you’ve been consuming alcohol or drugs, your decision to drive or not to drive is a lot harder,” said Officer Sean Donaldson with Vancouver PD.

Rob Cowles with Ben’s Bottle Shop in Vancouver said they want everyone to have a great time and be safe.

He said they will remind “everyone to make sure they have a designated driver or we will be happy to pay for an Uber o Lyft for them to get home safely. We can always come pick the car on Monday. It’s important to promote safety. We want our friends and family to come home safe.”

