Get it for the Super Bowl: This Samsung 77-inch OLED TV is $1,400 off

The Super Bowl is around the corner and there are few better ways to gather around the game than with a new TV at the center of your home theater. There are a lot of TV deals taking place right now, but if you’re after the right combination of size and picture quality, the 77-inch model of the Samsung S89C 4K OLED TV is where you should turn. It’s one of the best OLED TV deals you’ll come across, as it’s currently priced at $2,200 at Best Buy. That’s a massive savings of $1,400 from its regular price of $3,600, and Best Buy is even including free delivery.

Why you should buy the 77-inch Samsung S89C 4K OLED Tizen TV

Football fans — and sports fans in general — will likely love the 77-inch model of the Samsung S89C, as one of the best ways to watch the big game is with a big TV. It’s among the larger TVs on the market, and oftentimes the larger a screen gets the more it sacrifices picture quality. This isn’t the case with the S89C, as it utilizes OLED picture technology. QLED and OLED are at the top of the list when it comes to current picture technologies, so you can be sure you’re getting a high quality image no matter what you may be watching.

And when it comes to what you watch on this TV, the experience doesn’t have to begin or end with the Super Bowl. The Samsung S89C is a smart TV powered by Tizen, which gives you easy access to your favorite streaming services. This makes it a great TV to break in with some of the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more. Also among its smarts is 4K upscaling technology, which is powered by a Neural Quantum Processor and which converts everything you watch into beautiful 4K resolution.

