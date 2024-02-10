Which Super Bowl snacks are safe, unsafe for dogs?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As you’re sharing snacks with friends while watching the Super Bowl, you might be tempted to share with your dog, too.

It can be hard to resist giving in to a begging dog, but a lot of foods humans enjoy are unsafe for dogs. Pet owners and visitors spending time around dogs should know which foods are safe for dogs before giving them a taste to prevent an upset stomach or trip to the vet. Veterinarian Alysper Cormanes with Veterinarians.org released information about some of the most common Super Bowl foods to help animal lovers choose the safest foods to appease begging dogs with.

Meat from ribs and chicken wings are okay to share with dogs as long as it’s taken off the bone first and there are no sauces or rubs on them that contain harmful herbs or flavorings, according to Cormanes. Spices like garlic and onion powder are harmful to dogs, and so are strong and spicy flavors. Cormanes recommends peeling off the outer coating/skin of chicken wings before sharing them with dogs. She also emphasized not to give dogs chicken wing bones. Cooked bones (especially chicken bones) should never be given to dogs because they can splinter or break into smaller pieces and become choking hazards, according to the American Kennel Club.

Plain burger and slider patties are safe to share with dogs. Dogs can’t have as much salt as humans, so Cormanes recommends cooking lean, unsalted patties specifically for your dogs if you want to share with them. Hot dogs are high in salt, fat, and calories, so it’s best to skip sharing these with dogs, especially with dogs that are overweight or have dietary restrictions. According to Cormanes, dogs have a harder time digesting fatty foods, and too much fatty food can cause pancreatitis.

Plain tortilla chips can be given to dogs as an occasional small snack, but flavored chips, dips, and sauces are bad for dogs because they typically have harmful herbs and spices, along with a lot of salt. Guacamole is among the chip dips that are bad for dogs. Avocados contain persin, which is toxic to dogs in large quantities, according to Cormanes. The onions, herbs, and spices mixed in with avocados to make guacamole are harmful to dogs as well.

Cormanes advises people not to feed dogs potato salad, potato skins, or chili. The mayo, onion, garlic, and high amounts of salt make potato salad unsafe for dogs, and the sauces and toppings on potato skins make them unsafe. Additionally, potato skins contain oxalates, which can cause bladder crystals or urinary tract crystals. Like many other Super Bowl snacks that aren’t good for dogs, chili contains onion, garlic, and other harmful seasonings. The capsaicin in chili powder and spicy peppers will give dogs stomach issues like abdominal pain, diarrhea, and gas.

Cookies typically contain ingredients that are harmful to dogs as well, so Cormanes says people should not give them to dogs. Most people are aware that chocolate is bad for dogs, but they might not know that the theobromine it contains can lead to profuse vomiting and diarrhea. Grapes are also very toxic to dogs, so the raisins in oatmeal cookies can lead to kidney failure. Additionally, some nuts, including walnuts, macadamias, and pistachios, are toxic for dogs.

If your Super Bowl party has a veggie tray that no one is touching, consider sharing some of it with the dogs begging for other snacks. According to the American Kennel Club, carrots, celery, cucumbers, and snap peas make great snacks for dogs. Bell peppers are safe for dogs, and so is broccoli, but broccoli can cause upset stomachs in some dogs.

If you aren’t sure if a food is safe for dogs, it’s best to skip sharing it with them. If you’re hosting a party and think your guests will struggle to resist sharing with your dogs, consider setting out some dog treats that guests can give instead of human food.

